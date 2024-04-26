Photo courtesy of The News Line
How can you expect my vote
when you allow Haitians
arrived at our border to be
picked up and deported
back to the island from
which they fled, where
rape, murder, kidnapping
are daily trials, 2500 dead
since January, 100,000 fled
from the capital since January,
and now more than fifty
sent back? Why?
Why do you still allow
arms export to Israel
when that country continues
to bomb, murder and
starve Palestinians: 34,000
dead as of this accounting,
and thousands of paraplegic
survivors hoping for bionic legs.
Why? I voted for you the last
time. for your big, kind heart,
your suffering the loss of
your son, your vision of
a colorless dream for
our country. Now, why
have you turned your back,
or rather why did you trust
that your advice to Bibi
would be heeded? It is not
too late. Stop now Joe.
Announce the blocking
of new arms shipments.
Prohibit deportation
flights. Get your house
in order, my president,
for all of us and for you
as well. We have no time
left. The election could
bring the Tyrant back
into the White House.
Turn around now,
Joe Biden. Apologize
and act to honor
all the victims of
terror and genocide.