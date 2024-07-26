Photo courtesy of AP

An updated version of the Social Media Declaration (SMD), which was formulated by a group of civil society and media organisations in 2019, was launched in Colombo. The declaration is a significant initiative aimed at fostering open discussion and raising awareness about the need for the ethical and responsible use of social media and the strengthening of digital literacy to allow for the right to access and an information based society.

The rapid evolution of social media has outpaced the development of ethical standards and regulations. This gap has allowed for the proliferation of harmful content including misinformation, hate speech and abusive behaviour. The SMD addresses this need by providing a framework for ethical social media use that respects human rights and promotes the common good.

While acknowledging the potential for social media to be misused, the declaration recognises digital rights as intrinsic to a free and just society. In today’s digital era, social media platforms play a pivotal role in shaping public discourse, activism and information dissemination. The SMD underscores the dual nature of social media: it offers unparalleled opportunities for free expression and community building while simultaneously posing substantial risks to democratic values and social cohesion.

The declaration aims to provide a balanced approach to social media usage. It highlights the need to protect freedom of speech while also addressing the potential harms associated with unchecked online activities. This initiative is crucial in ensuring that social media remains a space for positive interaction and meaningful dialogue.

Ethical guidelines for social media use are essential for several reasons. Firstly, they help protect vulnerable populations from online abuse and exploitation. This includes not only individuals who may be targeted by malicious actors but also communities that may be disproportionately affected by harmful content. Secondly, ethical standards help maintain the integrity of public discourse by ensuring that conversations are based on accurate information and conducted respectfully.

The declaration highlights the importance of digital literacy. As more people turn to social media for news and information, it is crucial that users have the skills to critically evaluate the content they encounter. This involves understanding how to identify reliable sources, recognise biased or misleading information and engage in constructive dialogue.

Speaking at the launch of the new declaration, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, said, “When discussing the Social Media Declaration, it is important to recognise that this represents an aspiration rather than a reflection of current realities. We are focusing on what we hope to achieve rather than what has been accomplished. Social media, a powerful tool, is rapidly evolving with technological advancements that could make people increasingly redundant. The crucial question is whether we are using it appropriately for its intended purposes.”

Research Director at The Disinformation Project in New Zealand and Special Advisor at the ICT4 Peace Foundation in Switzerland, Dr. Sanjana Hattotuwa, spoke on the issue of disinformation. “Disinformation creates new realities and has become a means by which democracy can be undermined. This is a significant problem and the lack of clear cut solutions has led to an epistemological crisis,” he said, adding that disinformation has escalated to the point where it posed a severe threat to democracy in the country.

He pointed out that most of Sri Lankans were unaware of their basic rights such as the right to privacy that could potentially be violated by the Online Safety Act (OSA), which was a grave threat to freedom of expression.

Vikalpa Editor, Sampath Samarakoon, said, “The general public is mostly unaware of the adverse effects of social media violence and we need to be more conscious of how to reduce it. A main objective of SMD is to foster discussions on how we can ethically use social media. People are largely ignorant about Generative AI and raising awareness is crucial for our safety.”

Key principles of the SMD

The SMD Version 2.0 is built on several key principles aimed at promoting responsible and ethical social media use:

Transparency: Social media platforms should operate with transparency, providing clear information about their policies, algorithms, and data practices. This helps users understand how their data is being used and how content is being moderated. Accountability: Both users and platforms should be held accountable for their actions. This includes mechanisms for reporting and addressing harmful content, as well as consequences for those who violate ethical standards. Empowerment: Users should be empowered with the tools and knowledge to navigate social media responsibly. This includes access to digital literacy resources, fact-checking tools, and support for safe online engagement. Respect for Human Rights: Social media use should be grounded in respect for human rights, including freedom of expression, privacy, and the right to information. Platforms should take measures to protect these rights while also preventing abuse. Promotion of Positive Engagement: Social media should be a space for positive engagement, where users can connect, share ideas, and collaborate on solutions to societal challenges. The declaration encourages users to contribute to a constructive online environment.

The role of social media companies

Social media companies have a crucial role to play in the implementation of the SMD. As gatekeepers of online content, these companies have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are used ethically and responsibly.

Developing and Enforcing Ethical Policies: Social media companies should develop clear ethical policies that outline acceptable behavior on their platforms. These policies should be enforced consistently, with consequences for violations. Investing in Content Moderation: Effective content moderation is essential for preventing the spread of harmful content. This includes using both automated tools and human moderators to detect and address violations of ethical standards. Promoting Digital Literacy: Social media companies can play a significant role in promoting digital literacy by providing users with resources and tools to navigate the online environment responsibly. This includes partnerships with educational institutions and organizations that focus on media literacy. Ensuring Transparency: Companies should operate transparently, providing users with information about how their data is being used and how content is being moderated. This helps build trust and accountability.

The SMD can be accessed here: https://www.socialmedialanka.org/