I don’t want to be a pessimist,

to darken your day, to add

a fresh pack of stones to

the load you carry. But

I cannot help myself,

not now, not tomorrow.

Phosphorus on fire roars

through my blood

and I am screaming.

Watch your back. Watch

your front. An F-16

driven by an Israeli pilot

is looking for somebody

speaking wild, raising

his voice on the kitchen

table, before the screen:

Facebook, Instagram,

Linked In. Damned

vice gets you killed before

the body clock chimes.