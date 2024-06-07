Photo courtesy of NDTV
A school in Nuseirat.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
in Deir-al Balah. These
are the most recent
places in Gaza to be
memorialized later
on a wailing wall.
Here fourteen civilian
women and nine children
were murdered on June 5th
along with alleged Hamas
terrorists. The Israeli
spokesperson said up
to thirty Hamas used
the three classrooms.
Nobody can confirm these
assertions but the cries
of the boy in the crowded
ward soaking in the blood
of his almost severed leg,
waiting and waiting
there for almost certain
amputation, ask me
to answer if the leg
and his family can be saved.
I have no answer, my boy.
I have no question for
the spokesperson. I pray
that a hurricane will rise
out of the sea and throw
the fighter jet off its path.
I pray that the Category 5
will also break up
the coordinates of the A.I.
used by the I.D.F
in its precise targeting
of civilian collateral bodies.
I pray that all murderers
will face the Eye. Fly. Die.