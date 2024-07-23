Photo by Ama Koralage

The persistence of this gash, persnickety

yet pernicious, painful, powerful, collective

memory, to get the image framed for

the memorial service, bodies burnt

on the Yal Devi Express, houses and kovil

in Wellawatte on fire, prisoners bludgeoned,

brutalized, beheaded at Welikada, mob

marching to the head of Elibank Road,

answered firmly by the neighbor: We have

no Tamils here. We have no Tamils here.

But for each mob that took Sinhalese

neighbors at their word a dozen more

charged. Charged–Tamils skinned,

beheaded, battered. For days.

For days while the president waited

for his ministers to satisfy bloodlust.

and call off their hounds, and

the international community to open

one sleepy eye. India finally said

that’s enough. 3000 dead, tens

of thousands on the road towards

the North and East, on boats faraway

from the island home. then war,

big bloody internecine uncivil war…

the war that should have finished

when it began by granting Tamils

autonomy. And still no person

or government can strip me

of pride, honor, faith. Even

in silence. Even under cover.

Even abroad. Even in my head

and heart I eat with my brothers

and sisters this kanji until justice

will ride into the island on its own

wind, the eye enormous.