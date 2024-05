Photo courtesy of Al Jazeera

I note the moral equivalence,

one punishment for another

although I don’t think we can

fix history in a flash. Go back

to days before October 7th

or 8th. But then we must do

what we can, to seize the moment,

make leaders accountable for

recent atrocities, get justice

for civilians maimed, murdered,

buried. As for soldiers who

fall on all sides, the ones who

murder, rape, torture. Let them

not receive any burial rites.