Photo courtesy of Daily Mail
In North Gaza a food pallet is attached
to a parachute that fails to open. Five
people are crushed when it hurtles
to earth. Besides burying the bodies,
pallbearers open the (bloody) cans
of fish. In Gonaives, Haití
a publisher of poetry cannot
print his new titles. The printer
in Port-au-Prince is shut, the airport
under siege. Even if the books
are printed they cannot be moved
out of the country. land borders
and aerospace closed. Reminders
of the Pandemic. A journalist edits
his interview with a “foreign” expert
who speaks about elections, security
and moving goods to market, but forgets
to mention the unprinted poetry,
the silence of the word.