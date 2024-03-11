Photo courtesy of Daily Mail

In North Gaza a food pallet is attached

to a parachute that fails to open. Five

people are crushed when it hurtles

to earth. Besides burying the bodies,

pallbearers open the (bloody) cans

of fish. In Gonaives, Haití

a publisher of poetry cannot

print his new titles. The printer

in Port-au-Prince is shut, the airport

under siege. Even if the books

are printed they cannot be moved

out of the country. land borders

and aerospace closed. Reminders

of the Pandemic. A journalist edits

his interview with a “foreign” expert

who speaks about elections, security

and moving goods to market, but forgets

to mention the unprinted poetry,

the silence of the word.