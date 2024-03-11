Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of Daily Mail

 

In North Gaza a food pallet is attached

to a parachute that fails to open. Five

people are crushed when it hurtles

to earth. Besides burying the bodies,

pallbearers open the (bloody) cans

of fish. In Gonaives, Haití

 

a publisher of poetry cannot

print his new titles. The printer

in Port-au-Prince is shut, the airport

under siege. Even if the books

are printed they cannot be moved

out of the country. land borders

and aerospace closed. Reminders

 

of the Pandemic. A journalist edits

his interview with a “foreign” expert

who speaks about elections, security

and moving goods to market, but forgets

to mention the unprinted poetry,

the silence of the word.

Related Articles

Surviving In Wilderness

02 Mar, 2024

World Social Forum: Uniting Activists to Fight Injustice and Oppression

20 Feb, 2024

Anti-War Protests: A Missing Dimension

26 Jan, 2024

News Without Terror

23 Jan, 2024

A Note to (and on) the West

16 Jan, 2024

South Africa Challenges Israel’s Final Solution for Palestine

15 Jan, 2024

Emigration or Death: US-Israeli Offer to Gazans

05 Jan, 2024

Elegy for the Extended Family

28 Dec, 2023

Zionism Plus Impunity: The Mathematics of Israel

23 Dec, 2023