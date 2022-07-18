Photo courtesy of The New Indian Express
Yes, fantastic is right, wondrous. amazing
the news. But there is some trepidation
as well in my mind and heart. Parliament
may blow this chance. I pray they do not.
If P wins, for example, we expect
a peace dividend, a good will present.
If that other ruling party candidate,
A, lands first, at least he would offer
a fresh face and slate without
much baggage. Sadly for R,
and for me too, given that
most of his library burnt down,
including a lot of poetry
and fiction along with his house,
he would be well advised
to get out of the future. But like G
he has not yet deciphered the message,
to leave before he too will be chased out.