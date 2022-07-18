Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of The New Indian Express

Yes, fantastic is right, wondrous. amazing

the news. But there is some trepidation

as well in my mind and heart. Parliament

 

may blow this chance. I pray they do not.

If P wins, for example, we expect

a peace dividend, a good will present.

 

If that other ruling party candidate,

A, lands first, at least he would offer

a fresh face and slate without

 

much baggage. Sadly for R,

and for me too, given that

most of his library burnt down,

 

including a lot of poetry

and fiction along with his house,

he would be well advised

 

to get out of the future. But like G

he has not yet deciphered the message,

to leave before he too will be chased out.

