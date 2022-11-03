Photo courtesy of Twitter
Paralysis, blocked arteries, arrests
cutting off ringleaders, in a plot to silence
the flow and will of the majority, this
reality implemented swiftly once
the dictator fled to be replaced by
the soft-gloved fist of the old-fashioned
new leader. Hard to pick up momentum
when state machinery spies you
everywhere and sends foot soldiers,
constables to knock on your family’s
door asking where is your son?
Where did your daughter go?
We come to impose the law. We are
its agents. Your children walked
into the president’s home as if
they had no care for order. Now
they have something to worry
about. They cannot hide even
at home. We are bloodletting,
cleaning the body politic before
the operation which must be
conducted to hold on to power
while the masses eat one meal
a day of rice and parippu.