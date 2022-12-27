Photo courtesy of Namal Kamalgoda
On this Boxing Day, eighteenth anniversary
of the Tsunami I write about the year in which
the Aragalaya swept up and dispatched the ruler
of the ruling family. He fled first to Male,
to Singapore then Bangkok. Hearts and minds
gladdened on the island, in the world. The people
had gathered at Gotagogama and had achieved
an amazing victory. But Gota returned home
and is well taken care of. He remains free
of appearing before courts or being remanded
to jail; but history has judged him through
the jury of the people. And everything
his replacement does will also be judged.
So wake up Uncle. Release the prisoners
of the Aragalaya. Realize the promises
you made during talks with the Tamil
parties. Independence Day 2023 will
bring you and all of us glory if you
realize finally the peace we all want,
local government, federal management
within one state, one island, one Lanka.
But if February comes and goes
talking of the hope of 1948 and
forgetting the piercing pain
and blood spilled over these
traumatic years, then let us kiss
this New Year now and bury
it alive in the coffin of our
disappointment. No, friends,
countrymen, women, LGBTQ
and permanent residents,
and all children, do not let
this opportunity go. Give
peace a chance. Release all
the political prisoners when
you announce the new
federal state of Sri Lanka.