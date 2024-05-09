Photo courtesy of NBC News
The 2,000 bomb and its little sister,
the 500 pounder, have had a highly
successful field test in Northern
and Central Gaza in recent months.
Large scale apartment buildings
and stand-alone dwellings along
with children, adults, household
goods, have gone swiftly into
the great and voluminous pits
caused by these powerful beauts
from our armory. But we have
now paused delivery. These
bombs have had their day
and say. And we have come
to realize some degree
of responsibility. Hence,
we will try to restore
the reputation of our
democracy, as well as
those of our allies,
everyone conducting
evaluations of whether
armaments they shipped
were used according
to human rights criteria,
protection of civilians
etc. Besides, we have
to win the election as well.