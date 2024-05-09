Photo courtesy of NBC News

The 2,000 bomb and its little sister,

the 500 pounder, have had a highly

successful field test in Northern

and Central Gaza in recent months.

Large scale apartment buildings

and stand-alone dwellings along

with children, adults, household

goods, have gone swiftly into

the great and voluminous pits

caused by these powerful beauts

from our armory. But we have

now paused delivery. These

bombs have had their day

and say. And we have come

to realize some degree

of responsibility. Hence,

we will try to restore

the reputation of our

democracy, as well as

those of our allies,

everyone conducting

evaluations of whether

armaments they shipped

were used according

to human rights criteria,

protection of civilians

etc. Besides, we have

to win the election as well.