Photo courtesy of Foreign Policy
The handbasket’s full. Really.
There’s no room at the inn,
my friend. Thirty five thousand
souls blown off the Gaza Strip
since October, 1500 from
Port Au Prince since January.
Who is counting? You. Me.
Number fiends. Ghouls. Then
what about the attack that pierced
the two state mirage, have not’s
versus have’s staring at comforts
through the electrified fence,
then leaping above, and cutting
through, to slaughter civilians
dancing at a techno concert,
making breakfast for
their children? What?
To unleash the wrath
of the damned tyrant with
an overgrown hernia? I read
he has recovered from
his operation and is back
directing the infernal
tragedy. The other world
leaders are still in the game
as well, and the remaining
million Gazans alive
still, hungry.