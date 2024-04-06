Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of Foreign Policy

 

The handbasket’s full. Really.

There’s no room at the inn,

my friend. Thirty five thousand

souls blown off the Gaza Strip

 

since October, 1500 from

Port Au Prince since January.

Who is counting? You. Me.

Number fiends. Ghouls. Then

 

what about the attack that pierced

the two state mirage, have not’s

versus have’s staring at comforts

through the electrified fence,

 

then leaping above, and cutting

through, to slaughter civilians

dancing at a techno concert,

making breakfast for

 

their children? What?

To unleash the wrath

of the damned tyrant with

an overgrown hernia? I read

 

he has recovered from

his operation and is back

directing the infernal

tragedy. The other world

 

leaders are still in the game

as well, and the remaining

million Gazans alive

still, hungry.

 

Related Articles

Four Takeaways from the UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza

27 Mar, 2024

Gaza in End Times

24 Mar, 2024

US-Israel Faustian Bargain

19 Mar, 2024

The Question Seller

19 Mar, 2024

It’s A (Sur)real World

11 Mar, 2024

Surviving In Wilderness

02 Mar, 2024

World Social Forum: Uniting Activists to Fight Injustice and Oppression

20 Feb, 2024

Anti-War Protests: A Missing Dimension

26 Jan, 2024

News Without Terror

23 Jan, 2024