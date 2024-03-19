Photo courtesy of NBC News
Behind front doors
of friends and compatriots
in Port Au Prince, we listen
to evening prayers
and the silence of fear,
and observe the strength
of resistance against
the bush’s rules,
that the big cat eats
the little one, and
the woman is raped
if she walks
on the street alone,
that there are no
laws, prisons, police
stations, no markets,
no ministries. And abroad,
nobody’s moving fast
enough to save the country
from the fire. But truth
is always more complex.
Beyond the capital and
the Artibonite, a quiet,
hard-working country,
respectful of life and
property. And we ask,
why hell in Port-au-Prince?
Why the permanent crisis?
Why burn everything
the earthquake left standing?
And why do we lack
saints and visionaries?
And why the theft of
state property by elected
and non-elected leaders?
Why is this? I have no
answers my friends. I am
only a seller of questions.