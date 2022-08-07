Photograph by Marisa de Silva
Father Jeewantha Peiris, Mahanama Thero, Joseph Stalin,
from diverse denominations and political persuasions,
are Aragalaya heroes, who called the bluff of the emperor,
leading to his flight, and now the family of that
accused terminator is fighting back, its hands deep
in the intelligence services, in the Police, the Army,
the Department of Emigration and Immigration,
and in Parliament where a once boisterous mustachioed
face has been replaced by a dour foot soldier
in the prime minister’s seat. As for the President,
he is calling protest leaders fascists, but distinguishing
between lawbreakers and peaceful protesters,
while arranging for a legal takeover of the public
park known as Galle Face Green. Nobody is fooled.
Fundamental rights petitions are being filed.
Human rights groups are pronouncing their dismay,
and the foreign minister of a most powerful country
and friend is speaking about expanding democratic
space and preserving the rule of law.You are an island
administration and no man is indeed an island. Stop
the harassment, repression and arbitrary arrests. You
cannot break what you have already broken. Step
back from the edge of Gotagogama Village,
of Galle Face Green, of democratic space. Step back now.