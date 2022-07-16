Photo courtesy of ABC News
The party did not last very long. Inflation remains
beyond fifty percent, kerosene has not been unloaded
from the port, and the national coffers are fifty billion
dollars in debt, but the incompetent manager
and death squad leader has flown away, resigned,
yet his designated foil is on deck, and his party
still dominates parliament, and voting for
the interim president will be conducted by
the very same legislators– in secret yes, but
who will benefit if the designated one is chosen?
This is why I have hung up the party hat
and allowed deep-seated fear and melancholy
to announce itself again like a candidate for
an office who cannot win, with his noble gesture,
his grand concession speech, his protest vote.
And the street says the appointed one must go
as well. But will it hold firm now that Gota
has gone? Will the people rise for a second time?
Can this revolution occur in waves? Is there enough
energy and patience and anger towards the wily
fellow, soft-spoken yet speaking with a big fist—
time for law and order to be imposed he says
against the fascists. Oh my, what rhetoric.
No, my friends. Do not take your eyes away
from the buildings you just occupied. Be ready
to go back. Nobody wants to leave a job unfinished.