The strange poetic irony of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s fall from grace is difficult to miss. So palpable and stinging is his graceless exile and retirement, that it is only fitting that he should spend his final days in the country as president besieged in a place named “Fort”.

It is no secret that the majority of the Aragalaya’s demonstrators at Gotagogama that are presently encamped outside the Presidential Secretariat have displayed an astonishing ability to organise the protests, rally and manage themselves. At the time of writing, how the Araglaya plans to rebrand Gotagogama to uproot Acting President Ranil Wickramasinghe and the rest of the Rajapaksa apparatus remains to be seen.

While this photo essay only reveals a sliver of what Gotagogama has been, or what the Aragalaya has been at large it will hopefully shed some light on how the space has evolved from its early days into what it is at present.

