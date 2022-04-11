Gota Go Home rings loud and clear across Galle Face.

Anti-government protesters began converging on Galle Face on the morning of the 9th. By the evening of the next day, multiple tents had been erected, washrooms and sanitary facilities put up, and food distribution points set all over the area as hundreds of protesters hunkered down to occupy Galle Face. Their call is for the immediate resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government.

With Parliament breaking for the Sinhala-Tamil New Year, an urgent political solution to the Economic Crisis seems some time away. The protesters are persistent. They will remain here; peaceful, but firm until their demands are met.