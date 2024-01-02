Photo courtesy of Ruki Fernando

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) and UN country team in Sri Lanka must do their utmost to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers don’t end up being stateless or compelled to return to places where they may face persecution, violence and discrimination before the UNHCR closes down its office in Sri Lanka this year. A protest was held outside the UNHRC about the fate of refugees and asylum seekers to highlight these issues.

Concerns were also presented to Mr. Marc-Andre Franche, the UN Resident Coordinator and Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Sep 2023. But there has been no clear responses and refugees and asylum seekers are still without any resolution. They fear being homeless, starving, with children not having education and having no healthcare. In the long term, they are afraid of being stateless if no country offers them permanent resettlement.

It’s good that Sri Lankan government is allowing refugees and asylum seekers to stay here temporarily and provide limited healthcare. But Sri Lanka must do more for refugees, especially by allowing them to work legally. We must also offer full and free health care for all, free education to children, basic housing and food. Sri Lanka must offer permanent resettlement to at least few refugees facing statelessness. The country has only about 800 refuges and asylum seekers out of about 42 million in the world and we must contribute to address this massive global humanitarian problem. Our hospitality will be measured by how we treat vulnerable people who come to us seeking support and care.

In December 2022 , fishermen in northern Sri Lanka alerted the navy about a boat in distress adrift in the sea. The navy rescued a group of 104 people from the boat. The navy has referred to them as Myanmar nationals while a statement from UNHCR refers to them as Rohingya refugees. The Rohingya Muslims are stateless and many have fled and continue to flee from persecution in Myanmar. Many Rohingya refugees are also reported to be leaving refugee camps in Bangladesh due to overcrowding and the lack of facilities.