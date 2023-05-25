Photo courtesy of Angelica Chandrasekeran

Many Sri Lankans engage in protests for a variety of grievances but protests by refugees and asylum seekers, one of the most marginalized communities in Sri Lanka, are rare. From my memory, the protest held on May 23 outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Colombo is the second protest by refugees and asylum seekers since I started working with them about ten years ago. I have heard that those involved in the previous protest some years ago have received permanent resettlement and have left Sri Lanka.

The imminent scaling down of UNHCR operations in Sri Lanka (some are calling it a closure) in 2024 has worsened fears of refugees and asylum seekers whose lives have always been full of insecurity, fear and uncertainty about the present and the future. After having fled persecution in their own countries, some have faced re-displacement and evictions, detention and various forms of hostility during their stay in Sri Lanka. In the past there have been instances of deportations, including from the airport. They have also been struggling to survive in Sri Lanka with difficulties to find essential needs such as educating children, food, housing and medicine. The prohibition on engaging in meaningful employment have affected them financially and also in terms of mental health. According to UNHCR, as of February 28, 2023, 845 asylum seekers and refugees were reported to have been in Sri Lanka. But this excludes a few whose asylum claims have been rejected by UNHCR and those who are awaiting processing of their applications in the Canadian private sponsorship program.

A major concern of refugees recognized by UNHCR is speedy permanent resettlement with some refugees having been in Sri Lanka for about 10 years. In recent times, UNHCR has informed some refugees that it would not be able to facilitate permanent resettlement. Despite some recent increases, the monthly allowance the refugees get from UNHCR is inadequate for dignified living, especially in context of the massive increase in cost of living. Some refugee children get scholarships from UNHCR but some do not.

UNHCR has announced that the monthly allowances and scholarships for children will be stopped at the end of 2023. A major concern of asylum seekers (those whose refugee applications are pending at UNHCR) has been delays in knowing whether they will be recognized as refugees or not. Unlike refugees, they don’t get even a small monthly allowance and scholarships for children and are left to fend for themselves. It is this desperate situation and uncertainty that had prompted some refugees and asylum seekers, along with young children, to organize the protest outside UNHCR office in Colombo on May 23.

Initially, security guards at UNHCR informed protesters that UNHCR officers had refused to meet them and had asked them to submit any concerns through email. But the refugees refused to budge and stood their ground until an UNHCR officer came to the gate and accepted petitions through the locked gate. Ironically, throughout the two hours of protest, UNHCR’s gates and doors remained barricaded and its premises were inaccessible to refugees and asylum seekers, who are referred to as “persons of concern to UNHCR”.

UNHCR’s scaling down or closure will be major disappointment and challenge to refugees and asylum seekers. But it will present an opportunity for Sri Lankan government to take more responsibility to protect, care and support refugees and asylum seekers as part of a global responsibility. In short term this could include allowing refugees and asylum seekers to be employed, extending free education policy towards children and provision of food and housing.

In the long term Sri Lanka should consider offering permanent resettlement to some refugees. The lack of support and solidarity from Sri Lankans towards the protesting refugees and asylum seekers is disappointing. However, the presence of three lawyers to support the protesters and media coverage by local media was encouraging. I hope the protest and the media coverage will raise awareness amongst more Sri Lankans about challenges facing refugees and asylum seekers and encourage more empathy, support and care.