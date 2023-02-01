Photograph by Pranith Wirasinha

Are we free in 2023?

To declare love and

friendship without

fear, without visits

from police or

blackmail from

nosy neighbors?

Are we free in 2023?

To deny low wages

or flagrant riches,

or laws that restrict

movements while

we walk on streets

hoisting placards

without confronting

police wielding lathis

and water cannon,

without trespassing

in high security zones,

and seeing loved ones

arrested under

the Prevention of

Terrorism Act?

Are we free in 2023?

To stroll on Galle Face Green

wearing Aragalaya

stamped on our tee shirts?

Are we free in 2023?

To demand the return

of lands taken by

the state in Mullaitivu,

throughout Jaffna

Peninsula, on

the East Coast?

Are we free in 2023?

To enact the 13th

Amendment, to get

local political power

to local politicians

and the people—who?–

yes, we who they represent?

Are we free in 2023?

To review disciplinary

rules for our national

cricket team,

for parliamentarians

and executives alike

who pretend to serve

as models for our youth?

On this 75th anniversary

of our independence

what can we say

about the unanswered

questions as well

as the ones

we answered right?

Let us celebrate heroes

who won the island back

from the colonial master,

and let us reflect on how

they and their successors

squandered the prize,

and how now we can

walk on the long path

towards freedom wearing

nothing on our bodies

but these words

in three national

languages:

I will be free in 2023.