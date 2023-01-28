Photograph Courtesy Parliment.lk

Despite the unprecedented socio-economic and political setbacks Sri Lanka is currently facing, the Government is making preparations to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day in grand style. Within this climate, however, there is notable emerging social discourse; including visible strands of dissent from various parties, as to whether the people of this country do have a legitimate social, economic and political environment to mark the 75th Independence Day in a celebratory manner. One of the loudest voices in this call comes from the Adivasi communities in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Adivasi community face constant threat to their livelihood due to the ill advised and ignorant actions of the public authorities and policy makers, at local, provincial and national levels. Therefore, it is worth listening to Adivasi communities to understand if others at large feel their aspirations and respect their unique identity and rights.

The question is whether the “Adivasi Communities” living all across the country, including but not limited to Uva, North Central, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, and Northern provinces, are entitled to having a conducive environment that ensures the socio-economic and political landscape that allows them to enjoy the fundamental rights enshrined in Chapter III of the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka. While there are numerous issues and challenges related to the rights of people in general, citizens belonging to the “Adivasi Communities”, and those who are willing to identify themselves as “Adivasi” face even more challenges and are considerably more vulnerable than other communities with regards to their citizenship in this country. This is an alarming situation that blatantly discriminates against the Adivasi people in Sri Lanka in various forms, whereas Article 12 (2) of the Constitution which states, “No citizen shall be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, language, caste, sex, political opinion, place of birth or any one of such grounds.”

The United Nations have internationally recognized the rights of indigenous people across the globe through the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (A/RES/61/295) with a strong urge for member states to provide effective mechanisms for prevention of, and redress for, inter alia, actions which have the aim or effect of depriving them of their ethnic identities, dispossessing them of their lands, territories or resources and any racial or ethnic discrimination against them.

Although Sri Lanka has voted in favour of the UN Declaration, the absence of a specific policy framework or legally binding instrument that explicitly recognizes the existence, identity and rights of “Adivasi” communities leave these indigenous communities vulnerable to suppression and discrimination. Further, none of the provisions of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples nor the provisions of the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989 (No. 169) have been adopted within a domestic legal or policy framework. As a result, the short-sighted, arbitrary and at times intentionally discriminatory actions of both policymakers, officials of law enforcement authorities and administrators have further exacerbated the threats to the existence of the Adivasi communities in Sri Lanka.

This brief note is expected to provide a summary of core issues faced by Adivasi (indigenous) communities in Sri Lanka and present proposed policy interventions in addressing those issues.

Core Issues faced by Adivasi Communities in Sri Lanka

Absence of formal constitutional or legislative recognition for persons representing different indigenous (Adivasi) communities in Sri Lanka. Such recognition should entail the assurance of the rights of the indigenous community.

Absence of specific legislation that explicitly provides provisions for the protection and promotion of economic, social, cultural , civil and political rights of indigenous communities.

Law enforcement authorities, without sensitivity towards the unique civil, political, socio-economic and cultural rights of Adivasi communities, mainly including their right to livelihood, conduct themselves in a manner that is in clear detriment to the community’s well-being and survival.

As entry into forests has been prohibited, the livelihood of the Adivasi community has been affected. As a result, they have been lured into the micro finance debt trap, falling prey to aggressive loan collection techniques (e.g., daily harassment, public humiliation, social exclusion, etc.) and matters that affect their privacy.

The absence of a robust and updated socio-economic profile of different Adivasi communities in various regions of the country has resulted in their lack of recognition, exclusion and marginalization; thereby, allowing for their continued discrimination and disenfranchisement from the Sri Lankan community at large.



The lack of a grievance redress mechanism and fair hearings when the rights of Adivasi communities are infringed, together with weak community-led institutions to advocate for their rights, have inevitably put them at risk of being subject to injustices.

Administrative decisions, at times potentially derived from political motives, inflict direct or indirect consequences on the entitlement of Adivasi communities to the freedom to enjoy and promote their own culture and to use their language, freedom of occupation and movement.

A range of causes, including development plans and administrative decisions not sensitive towards the significance of protecting rights of Adivasi communities have resulted in endless hindrances preventing them from engaging in their customary livelihood means. For instance, there are frequent incidents of arresting and initiating legal action against members of Adivasi communities for engaging in livelihood activities, including fishing, harvesting bee honey, and engaging in Chena cultivation.

Suggestions for policy and practice-related reforms