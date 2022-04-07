Photo courtesy of BBC

Sri Lanka is going through a political experience like no other in its history. Unlike during the war or during the JVP insurrections or the ethnic riots, this time around, most people have been suffering in a very real way for several months. The burden got heavier and heavier and eventually has become unbearable. Four old men died while waiting in queues for a gas cylinder. We are seeing today what we have not witnessed before, spontaneous and organic political expressions by people, in all parts of the country. Notably and refreshingly, people from various walks of life are coming out because they are convicted of the urgent need to do so. They are not coming out because a political organizer is giving them a bath packet or anything else. Parents coming out with a new born, a woman carrying a baby, old men holding posters, upper middle class women with their pedigree dogs…this movement is as organic and as broad as a people’s movement has ever been in Sri Lanka.

I’m tempted to, but will not, romanticize these ongoing protests. Time will tell how this will go down. But while living in this moment we have to ask ourselves, having found ourselves in this crisis, what can we now re-imagine for Sri Lanka? Before I offer my response to this question, I think it’s helpful to consider why and how we got to where we are today.

Much has been said by activists and academics who have suffered at the hand of many governments about Sri Lanka’s democracy and its pathology. Tamils and Muslims have for a long time experienced abuse of force by the police and the military and felt indifference and discrimination at the hands of many public officers. Elected representatives, on numerous occasions, have considered minorities to be indispensable. Ven. Galkande describes very clearly in his public messages available on YouTube. Women activists and academics have been calling out successive governments for ignoring their needs, resisting being stereotyped by policy makers and reminding them that whether in earning foreign exchange or leading the unpaid care sector, women have been bearing the brunt of it with hardly any political representation or inclusion. I can go on about the broader issues of disregard of public benefit, pervasive cultures of corruption and servility. I can recall how public institutions have failed to live up to its mandate, whether it is the Ceylon Electricity Board, the Central Bank or my own place of work, universities.

The pressure on society was so high that today, somehow, there is suddenly a political and personal space in which all of this can be raised, discussed and pushed for. The push back to abuse of power is at such a high point that the unimaginable is happening. I woke up to the news that the Declaration of Emergency has been revoked by the President in under a week. Since Sri Lanka became a republic, it has been ruled mostly under emergency up to 2012. I wonder whether this is indeed a sign that the political culture that has prevailed, the authoritarian legacy of colonialism, is at a tipping point.

So what is next? I am convinced that abolishing the Executive Presidency is the necessary next step. Not the only one of course but an essential one. Without that step, nothing else would bring about the political change that we need and that people are calling for. Much ink has spilt on why the Executive Presidency is a root cause of the ailments of Sri Lanka’s constitutional democracy. Economic development and stability were held out as the great goals of this office. More than 40 years later, here we are, in a crisis of epic proportions, literally man made. If anyone still needs to be convinced about the need to abolish this office read about how the independence of the judiciary was subverted time and time again by presidents who abused their authority, recall the recent blatant abuse of the power of presidential pardons and examine the manner in which post-retirement benefits were allocated to retiring presidents.

The Constitution, in principle, provides for the impeachment of the president (Art. 30 to 40). That procedure can be triggered by way of a resolution in Parliament alleging any of the following grounds, that “the President is permanently incapable of discharging” the functions of his office or that he is guilty of intentional violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, abuse of the powers of his office or any offence “involving moral turpitude”. Many would argue that this is indeed the present case. However, the Supreme Court must inquire into such allegations and make a determination. If the Supreme Court rules in agreement, Parliament may, by resolution, impeach the president. While possible in theory, this path will and should take time.

Resignation is another option provided by the Constitution. The president may resign “by a writing under his hand addressed to the Speaker.” This would be effective immediately. The vacancy would be filled by a Member of Parliament who is elected by the Parliament and will hold office for the rest of the remaining term (Art 40(1)).

Of these two options, I think what is most appropriate at this stage is that the president gives leadership to abolishing the office of the Executive Presidency and then resign. I am no political scientist or political commentator and will not make public comments on what I think this political moment means in terms of people’s protests. I speak as a citizen to say that if I am to have confidence that Sri Lanka can have a fresh start at dealing with its serious and debilitating crisis, it requires us to have high levels of confidence in our government. The current political leadership must change if that kind of public confidence is to be generated. For that reason, at the very least, the current political leadership must change.

What would a new system look like? Details should be worked out carefully but it would be a parliamentary democracy, one which looks more like the system we had under the Soulbury Constitution. The Head of the Cabinet will the Prime Minister and the President will be nominal. The Constitutional Council, independent commissions and other mechanisms can be included in that scheme. What are the advantages to this system? The head of the cabinet will always be answerable to Parliament. Leadership will be collective not focused on a single individual. Arguably, this will create a better structure for improved constitutional governance. Of course, we know that governance under the Soulbury constitution was very problematic, the passage of the Sinhala Only Act being a good example. But that is where we realize the limits of constitutional design. It can take us only thus far. Citizens and public institutions have to do their part, and that is a lesson we are all learning at this moment.

One other point remains to be clarified. Do we require a referendum to abolish the Executive Presidency? Two possible answers. If we follow Supreme Court rulings on this question so far, we would say yes, we do. If this question is put to the people today, I do think the people would agree to abolishing this office. In fact, I would argue that it may be politically desirable to seek that approval from the people, although it might be costly and time consuming. The other answer is that we do not need approval at a referendum. The clause establishing the Executive Presidency is not entrenched (meaning its amendment does not require approval at a referendum). So according to a literal reading of the provisions, the office can be abolished by Parliament with 2/3 voting in favor. Even if the Constitution does not entrench the Executive Presidency, in the political imagination of many and certainly in the interpretation by the Supreme Court, it is deemed to be entrenched but it is possible, in theory, to argue both ways.

Whichever path Sri Lanka choses, it must chose the path out of this crisis. We do not need more of the same and we do not need musical chairs. Most of our elected representatives have proven to us, at this time, that they act in self-interest. Their past conduct affirms that too. Most are responding to the political moment that cries out for a solution to this crisis and demands a change of personnel. In my view, that is only possible if we bring about structural change. Abolishing the office of the Executive President must be central to the that structural change. What the German theologian, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, wrote during the Second World War resonates powerfully with Sri Lanka’s urgent need for abolishing the office the Executive President.

“If you board the wrong train, it is no use running along the corridor in the opposite direction.”

“We are not to simply bandage the wounds of victims beneath the wheels of injustice, we are to drive a spoke into the wheel itself.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer.