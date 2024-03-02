Photo courtesy of Verité Research

Local elections in Sri Lanka have been conspicuously absent since 2018, marking a significant hiatus in the democratic process. Initially slated for 2022, the elections faced successive postponements, first to 2023 amidst economic turmoil and domestic instability and then faced further delays under the governance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration. Presently, there is no definitive timeline for when these crucial elections will be held, leaving the electorate in a state of uncertainty.

The local council election held in 2018 marked the inaugural implementation of the new hybrid electoral system, which was introduced at the local government level in 2012 and subsequently amended in 2017. However, its significance transcends mere procedural changes; this election holds particular importance as it ushered in the enforcement of a mandatory 25% quota for women in local government – a pivotal step towards promoting gender equality and inclusive governance in Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, the trajectory of local elections took another significant turn with the introduction of the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act, No. 30 of 2023. Certified on November 17, 2023, this amendment brought about a new quota system for local authorities. It mandated a 25% quota for youth who are below age 35, representing a decisive move aimed at empowering the younger generation and fostering their active participation in local governance processes.

The introduction of the mixed member proportional electoral system was a significant amendment to the Local Authorities Elections Act in the same year, known as the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act No. 16 of 2017, mandated the election of local councilors through a proportional representation system. Under this system, 60% of members are elected to represent single member or multi member wards while the remaining 40% are selected from a list called the additional persons list without being tied to a specific ward-based constituency.

This amendment resulted in a substantial increase in the total number of members in local government, rising from 4,486 to approximately 8,356 members.

Twenty five percent quota for youth

The Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act introduces a new electoral process where each political party is required to submit two nomination papers. The first paper entails candidates assigned to specific wards within each local authority area (LAA) while the second paper comprises the additional persons list. According to the regulations stipulated in the Act, a minimum of 25% of the total candidates nominated in both the first nomination paper and the additional nomination paper must be youth candidates.

The Act states:

“Section 28 of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262) (hereinafter referred to as the “principal enactment”) is hereby amended as follows: –

(1) in subsection (2) of that section-

(a) by the substitution for the words, “shall consist of the number of candidates of whom” of the words, “shall consist of the number of candidates of whom not less than twenty-five per centum of the total number of candidates nominated in both the First Nomination Paper and the Additional Nomination Paper shall be youth candidates and of whom,”; and”

The implementation of the quota for youth candidates in local council elections raised concerns about its potential impact on the hard fought quota of 25% for women. However, the Act addresses this concern directly. According to section 2(b) of the Act, the quota for women candidates remains intact. It stipulates that not less than ten percent of the total number of members to be elected and returned in the first nomination paper must be women and not less than fifty percent of the total number of candidates nominated in the additional nomination paper must be women.

The Act states:

“(2A) The Commissioner shall by notice published in the Gazette, specify the minimum number of youth candidates to be nominated in total in both the First Nomination Paper and the Additional Nomination Paper and the minimum number of women candidates to be nominated in the First Nomination Paper and the Additional Nomination Paper as referred to in subsection (2), in respect of all wards of each local authority. Where-

(a) the total number of youth candidates to be nominated is such that not less than twenty-five per centum of the total number of candidates nominated in both the First Nomination Paper and the Additional Nomination Paper; and

(b) the total number of women candidates to be nominated is such that not less than ten per centum of the total numbers of members to be elected and returned in the First Nomination Paper, and not less than fifty per centum of the total number of candidates nominated in the Additional Nomination Paper,

Section 2(AA) of the Act clarifies that the total number of youth candidates may include both male and female candidates. This ensures that the quota for women remains unaffected by the introduction of the youth quota. In practical terms, this means that the number of women members in local councils will only increase, not decrease, through this method.

The Act states:

“(2AA) For the avoidance of doubt it is hereby declared that the total number of youth candidates referred to in paragraph (a) of subsection (2A) may include male candidates and female candidates.”; and

Significance of the quota

The evolution of youth representation in politics underscores the significance of quotas in shaping the demographic landscape of governance. Initially introduced in 1988/1989, the mandate for a 40% youth quota within nomination papers emerged as a pivotal step towards inclusivity and youth empowerment. This provision, enshrined in the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act No. 25 of 1990, marked a concerted effort to integrate the voices and perspectives of young citizens into the political arena. However, the landscape shifted with the enactment of Amendment No. 22/2012, which diluted the youth quota to 20% and rendered its inclusion discretionary rather than obligatory. This alteration reflected a departure from the previous commitment to robust youth representation, leading to a palpable decline in youth engagement within political spheres. This decline is starkly evident in parliament where the presence of only 26 members aged 26-40 underscores the waning influence of young voices in policy formulation and decision making processes.

In contrast, the transformative impact of quotas is vividly illustrated by the success of the 25% quota for women, which catalyzed a remarkable increase in female representation from a mere 2% to a substantial 22% in local councils. Therefore, the reinstatement of a significant youth quota holds immense promise in revitalizing youth participation and rejuvenating democratic processes. By reasserting the imperative of youth inclusion, the quota not only amplifies the voices of young citizens but also fosters a more representative and responsive governance framework.

The amendment to the Local Authorities Elections Act imposing a youth quota prompts a critical reflection on its role as either a temporary band aid solution or a foundational stepping stone towards meaningful youth engagement in politics. While the reduction of the youth quota in 2012 marked a setback in the pursuit of robust youth representation, the potential reinstatement of a significant quota offers renewed hope for revitalizing youth participation. By acknowledging the importance of integrating young voices into decision making processes, the amendment has the potential to serve as a catalyst for broader systemic changes that empower and amplify the voices of Sri Lanka’s youth. However, its effectiveness ultimately hinges on sustained commitment from policymakers, civil society and the broader community to nurture a culture of youth inclusion and empowerment in political spheres.