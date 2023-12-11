Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of PBS

 

Do you think we can put this aside, forget, go

to the reading with books and introductions,

nothing nagging in gut and mind? No vision

 

of a baby wrapped in white clothes, buried

quickly before the next bomb falls? No startling

turn of the head to see the house built in 1948

 

bulldozed from the sky, the new method

employed by lords of sky, earth and sea,

two hundred pound bombs dropped on

 

neighborhoods, just like the Sri Lankan army

rained bombs day and night on the No-Fire Zone

near Nandikadal, the area where civilians were

 

supposed to gather? In Gaza every patch of land

is a target for retribution from the guard dog

gouging on his own feasting. He is Frankenstein,

 

the other side of Dorian, Netanyahu, Chief

Butcher of Gaza, along with his carnivorous

ministers, his one state dominion.

gouging on his own feasting. He is Frankenstein,

 

the other side of Dorian, Netanyahu, Chief

Butcher of Gaza, along with his carnivorous

ministers, his one state dominion.

Related Articles

75 Years On, UDHR’s Relevance in Sri Lanka and Beyond

10 Dec, 2023

Falsehood vs. Free Speech: Competing Narratives of the Online Safety Bill

07 Dec, 2023

Downgraded to Repressed: Assessing Sri Lanka’s Ever Shrinking Civic Space

06 Dec, 2023

Children are the First Victims of Every Conflict

04 Dec, 2023

Aswesuma: High Exclusion, Low Transparency?

04 Dec, 2023

Shadows on Justice: Unraveling the Crisis of Custodial Deaths

01 Dec, 2023

All Those Who Labor: Enduring Obstetric Violence In Sri Lanka

25 Nov, 2023

Kill the Families

24 Nov, 2023

Remembering the Dead

23 Nov, 2023