Do you think we can put this aside, forget, go
to the reading with books and introductions,
nothing nagging in gut and mind? No vision
of a baby wrapped in white clothes, buried
quickly before the next bomb falls? No startling
turn of the head to see the house built in 1948
bulldozed from the sky, the new method
employed by lords of sky, earth and sea,
two hundred pound bombs dropped on
neighborhoods, just like the Sri Lankan army
rained bombs day and night on the No-Fire Zone
near Nandikadal, the area where civilians were
supposed to gather? In Gaza every patch of land
is a target for retribution from the guard dog
gouging on his own feasting. He is Frankenstein,
the other side of Dorian, Netanyahu, Chief
Butcher of Gaza, along with his carnivorous
ministers, his one state dominion.
