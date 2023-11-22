Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

APOCALYPSE

The thunder of horses’ hooves

No longer evokes terror

This comes from the skies

Life limps amidst the craters,

The suffocating smoke,

Brimstone would be

a welcome manna from heaven

Its acrid fumes Insulating

The pervading odour of death

The brain

Can no longer comprehend the carnage

The heart

Its weight of grief

Like zombies, we stumble on

One heavy step

Follows the other

AN UNNECESSARY DEATH

Fear and pain

Propelled you from a safe environment

Into the shadow of death

Too soon

Alas, no longer can

A timid heart-beat

The shallow breath

Be sustained

Wrenched from life- support

Transformed

Into an anonymous bundle

A CHILD’S CRY

Allah,

Do not, I pray

Desert me now

Do I deserve this dreadful fate?

No more the comfort

Of my mother’s touch

The reassurance of my father’s voice

No more

My sisters’ childish peals of laughter

Allah

It is too much to bear!