Photo courtesy of Counterpoint
We cared for Indira Gandhi. She understood
Lankan Tamil plight and the need for redress,
return of lands, control over local affairs.
And how could a liberation movement win
without foreign support? History threw
cold water on our alliances, Indira killed
over Khalistan, her son stupidly for
allowing the I.P.K.F. to rape and plunder
during pacification of the North. Naturally,
Tigers were enraged and nursed revenge
stupidly without thinking of the strategic
consequence of Rajiv’s suicide necklace.
We now have Modi and Hindu lording
in the still multiethnic and cultural India,
and in Sri Lanka descendents of the T.U.L.F,
are still seeking management of domestic
affairs and return of confiscated land.
So many tens of thousands died in these
bloody years but there is still a surplus
of Tamils to work the land and enough
abroad to finance rebirth of the peninsula.
Seize the moment everybody. Remember
heroes and their failures and make
the hard peace, that will bring killers
to trial and punishment before victims’
families gathered in the court, and then
a universal pardon, a healing ceremony,
money paid in recompense.