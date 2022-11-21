Chandrakumari whips out her smart phone and prods it sharply with one finger. She wants to display the website that says Sri Lankan Tamil girls are being held as sex slaves in Dubai, unable to communicate with the outside world.

After seeing her photograph in Maithripala Sirisena’s 2015 presidential election pamphlet, Jeromi is convinced that her daughter is being held in some army camp.

Pallavinathan has vowed not to shave his straggly white beard until his son comes home.

These are just three stories of thousands mothers, fathers, wives, brothers and sisters suffering from the phenomenon of ambiguous loss, unable to accept the loss of their relatives, stuck in frozen grief and continuous suffering. Ambiguous loss is the most stressful type of loss because there is no proof to bring about closure – a story with no ending where they cannot mourn, honour the lost person or have funeral rites.

Chandrakumari, Jeromi and Pallavinathan are part of the Vavuniya group of Families of the Disappeared that has held a continuous protest for over 3,000 days demanding justice and accountability. The roadside tent, strategically placed near the police station and the courts, is now ramshackle; the plastic banners with photos of Hillary Clinton and former UN human right chief Michele Bachelet are torn and askew. The poster of a father now dead is faded and grey. There are many photographs of missing children staring blankly ahead.

The vexing question of enforced disappearances is a worldwide one experienced in countries that have been through violent conflict including Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Nigeria where several thousands are unaccounted for, many of whom are thought to have been forcibly disappeared, usually by the state and sometimes by other participants to the conflict.

Last week María de Bonafini, one of the founders of the Association of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in May 1977, died at the age of 93 after decades of fighting the government for the recovery of her two sons who were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship. The Mothers first demanded the return, alive, of their children and later punishment of military personnel responsible for taking and killing them.

International Humanitarian Law places an obligation on states to adopt all possible measures to account for people reported missing and to provide information about them. As a member of the UN, Sri Lanka is obliged to follow the UN charter and its treaties and conventions that safeguard and protect the human rights of all citizens.

But for successive Sri Lankan governments, the main method of dealing with the disappeared appears to be denial even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The military recently denied it had taken in any LTTE cadres at the end of the war although many eye witnesses have emphatically stated that they handed over their relatives to military personnel on May 16, 17 and 18, 2009. Several busloads of people have vanished into thin air yet, in an truly amazing statement, Mahesh Katundala chairman of the Office on Missing Persons – an institution set up to find the disappeared – told Reuters that there were no disappearances in Sri Lanka. He claimed there was no evidence that those who surrendered had gone missing and added that the majority of those who disappeared had been abducted by the LTTE or factions opposed to it.

Several international human rights organisation such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented disappearances at the end of the war. In a 2011 report HRW said, “Through interviews with relatives of the missing and witnesses, published testimony, and media reports, Human Rights Watch found that more than 20 people who were taken into army custody between May 16 and 18, 2009, appear to have been forcibly disappeared. Most of them are known to have been detained in the Vadduvaakal area, just south of the strip of land in northeastern Sri Lanka where the final battle between the LTTE and government forces occurred. At the time, the area was controlled by the Sri Lankan army’s 59 Division.”

Among those recorded as being taken away on the infamous buses were a Catholic priest Father Francis Joseph. “…the wife of one of the disappeared, told Human Rights Watch that she saw the army load the priest and the LTTE members onto a bus and drive them away. Human Rights Watch interviews with other witnesses and numerous media reports confirm her account. The wife and two children, ages 3 and 5, of an LTTE member were also taken away on the bus. The family members and Joseph remain missing.”

Chandrakumari doesn’t know why the military would have taken her daughter, Yenowa, in 2006 when she was living with a relative in Kochikade while seeking a way to leave the country. Chandrakumari thinks her daughter’s frequent visits to embassies cast suspicions that she was giving out information. When Yenowa was sitting for her O’levels she was forcibly taken by the LTTE but after much pleading, returned to her family. Unable to remain in an unsafe environment, she came to Colombo and disappeared without trace. When Chandrakumari went to find her, two military personnel came to the Kochikade house and questioned her about Yenowa.

“We think our children are in Colombo or abroad. They are isolated and can’t communicate with anyone. Where can we go and look for them?” asks a distraught Chandrakumari, who has participated in many protests, given evidence before several commissions after reporting her daughter missing to the ICRC.

Jeromi’s case is a puzzling one. She was separated from her daughter in the chaos of Mullaivaikkal when they scattered to escape bombing and shelling during the last stages of the war. The people who had fled were sent to Omanthai, further south. When she reached Omanthai, Jeromi asked the military where her daughter was and gave them her name, birth date and other details. The military confirmed that they had her daughter and told Jeromi she would be returned in six months after rehabilitation. Since then, Jeromi has been searching for her daughter only to see her photograph in Maithripala Sirisena’s presidential campaign pamphlet. It was a recent photograph. When Mr. Sirisena came to Vavuniya Jeromi confronted him but he was speechless.

“Everyone is cheating us. Is my child alive or not? Give me an answer. How did these people just disappear? The army took responsibility for my daughter and they must return her,” she says.

Jayawanitha is adamant that she does not want a death certificate or a certificate of absence that would be an admission of her daughter’s death. Neither does she want the Rs.200,000 offered as compensation. “Will I be coming here day after day without any purpose? I know she is living. I want to know where she is. I will look for her for the rest of my life,” she says.

Nanathamby Sasinathan, 24, had just been acquitted in a court case in 2008 when men is a three wheeler took him away. His father Nanathamby Seeragathai was told that his son had been taken to the notorious Joseph camp nearby so he went there but to no avail. Seeragathai reported his son missing to the police. Since that day he visited every army camp and police station and participated in every protest until his death in 2020. Now his wife and daughter have taken over the fight. “My brother is a vegetable seller and not involved in any bad activities so he must be among the living,” says Mahandran Sivagami, wiping away tears. “As long as we live we won’t stop looking him.”

Manoranjitha’s son Kandasamy Mohan went to buy biscuits one day in 2009 and never returned. His father died of grief without his only son, who was married with an infant son. “I have looked for him everywhere. I think he is alive. But if we know he is dead at least we can worship his photograph. His wife is not remarrying waiting for her husband and bringing up her child alone,” says Manoranjitha.