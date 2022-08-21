Photo courtesy of WFMZ
Wait a minute Sanath. First congrats
on your appointment as Tourism Ambassador.
Now you say Sri Lanka is back and tourists
can come. But will the Prevention of
Terrorism Act apply to them? And what
of Kayleigh the Scot her passport confiscated,
visa annulled? How did she transgress besides
snapping photos of what she saw? I don’t
believe she entered any sensitive military
barracks or presidential palaces. And explain
this new decree authorizing the Army
to maintain domestic order and aid
and abet the police? Yes six overseas
Tamil groups have been “delisted”.
And protests are smaller in number now
after the arrest of more than a hundred
ringleaders around the terrorized country.
But please fill in the dots. You want
religious visitors and you add that
Sri Lanka is much more than its beaches.
I quite agree. Sri Lanka is the P.T.A,
arbitrary arrest, with often no bail
and sometimes life sentences for
breaking a police barricade,
and still not enough paper or food.