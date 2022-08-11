We are tired, and we have cooking gas
now, and fuel shipments have docked.
So we will get back to the business
of living and not worry anymore about
the Chinese spy ship docking at Hambantota,
or pilfered millions sitting offshore,
or why the former president forgot
seventeen million rupees in a suitcase
in one of his guest rooms when he fled,
or why shooting surrendering Tigers,
white flags raised, or the disappearance
of cartoonist Prageeth Ekneligoda,
or the murder of editor Lasantha
Wickrematunge, or the hundred Tamil
journalists killed in action, reporting,
or the prisoners burned at Welikada—
why perpetrators of these crimes
and the bombers of tent cities
of civilians near Mullivaikal,
and those who disappeared people
during more than twenty six years
of uncivil war, have not resulted
in any prosecution. And, yes,
we recognize fear, scores of youth
arrested, a trade union leader,
and ordinary fellows who felt a bit
of pride lounging by the former
president’s pool, or walking
on his treadmill. The state has taken note
and is about to tread on you
if it has not done so already. Father
Jeewantha beware. This is the chill factor,
damned revenge. But Aragalaya teaches
tolerance, non-violence. We can play
by the Constitution’s rules. Mr President,
and all parliamentarians, you are also
our captains at the helm and we’ll cut
you some slack. But be kind. Stop
the arrests and state of emergency.
Rescind the P.T.A. Give us a chance
to breathe, to walk hand in hand
on Galle Face Green,
beside the few memorials we have
left to July 9th, to ride a pony
again, to eat some cadju nuts.