Photo courtesy of Amalini de Sayrah
Why keep knocking at the front door
of that house? Let go. Go away. Go to sleep
and wake up refreshed. Build your own door.
Build your own house. Nobody can deny
what you gather with your hands, cement,
make solid. Nobody can deny democracy
at its root, individual choice and action,
although we know we are not atoms
flying about, that we live in communities
under laws that make the social contract.
Now is the time to tear it up, to start
again, to say we will no longer suffer
the mismanagement, indebtedness,
theft and punishment of its most
recent administrators, the ones
who would use the army and police
to silence our peaceful protest.
The Aragalaya will not be bullied
into submission. We still need
food, petrol and medicine,
and we will keep building our house
on public land, on the country’s maidan.