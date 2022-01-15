Photo courtesy of Selvaraja Rajasegar

The Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act (MMDA) has been under discussion by various groups,

commissions and governments for the last six decades. Although recommendations have been

made for amendments to the Act, consensus has not been reached, resulting in Muslim women

and girls facing continuous hardship.

Women and children are deliberately ignored in any discussions and are subjected to derision

and threats by male-headed organizations, politicians and conservatives who have never shown

concern about the issues faced by women, girls and children in their daily lives.

Voices have been raised continuously for the abolition of polygamy in the MMDA. The subject

has been included in a Cabinet decision on private Law. Polygamy is cited by women as the

main cause of problems in their families.

This video documentary produced and shot by our sister site Maatram is on the children psychologically affected by polygamy.