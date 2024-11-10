Institute for Health Policy

In the latest polling by the Institute for Health Policy (IHP) Sri Lanka Opinion Tracker Survey (SLOTS) conducted from August to November, 74% of Sri Lankans named the economy as their top concern. Inflation (44%) and jobs/unemployment (40%) followed closely. The SLOTS poll asks respondents to name the top two problems facing the country, with responses being unprompted. Corruption and high taxes were also cited as priority issues by 14% of the respondents.

SLOTS combines data from a national sample of adults (ages 18 and over) reached by random digit dialling of mobile numbers, and others coming from a national panel of respondents who were previously recruited through random selection. All estimates are weighted to be representative of the national population, including characteristics such as age, gender, province, sector, socioeconomic status, ethnicity and education.

