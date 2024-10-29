Photo courtesy of Nena News

For Mosab Abu Toha

He has never visited Yaffa, home

of his grandfather, just forty miles

away across No Man’s land and

the border fence. He has not seen

the Wailing Wall, stepped on

the cobblestones of old

Jerusalem. He is Palestinian

and Israel does not give him

a visa or a laissez-passer. He

was born a refugee and besides

Israel has pummeled and

pulverized the camp where

he saw light for the first time.

This is the second time,

his witness recorded

in a letter to the United (sic) Nations.

Palestine will return, however,

in one strip or another. Countless

olive trees wait to be shipped

there for planting, to remember.