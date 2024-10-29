Photo courtesy of Nena News
For Mosab Abu Toha
He has never visited Yaffa, home
of his grandfather, just forty miles
away across No Man’s land and
the border fence. He has not seen
the Wailing Wall, stepped on
the cobblestones of old
Jerusalem. He is Palestinian
and Israel does not give him
a visa or a laissez-passer. He
was born a refugee and besides
Israel has pummeled and
pulverized the camp where
he saw light for the first time.
This is the second time,
his witness recorded
in a letter to the United (sic) Nations.
Palestine will return, however,
in one strip or another. Countless
olive trees wait to be shipped
there for planting, to remember.