Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of Literary Hub

Mosab, reading your post today of the dead

from an airstrike in Khan Younis, cousins,

uncles, aunts, six members of your extended

family, six degrees that separate us, I felt

 

at first I did not have words to console, but

now these have come. They are not grand

or clever but spring from the heart. Today

your friends and I, readers throughout

 

the world, we too have lost six members of

our family, and we will mourn for forty days,

mark every anniversary, lay flowers at our altars

where we live on the planet, which grieves as well

 

another chemical, self-induced abomination

on the patrimony we inherited and continue to destroy.

