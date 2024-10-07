Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of Amnesty International

 

Words cannot bring back

the dead. But they can heal

the wounded my teacher said.

 

I went to the house; found

its absence baffling and bitter

like smoke disappearing

 

from a dying fire. Words

cannot bring back the dead.

But how will you embrace

 

me smoke, sift blocked bile,

make it fly into air and

memory? Will I always

 

remember how the city

looked before the bombs

dropped? Photographs

 

still adorn books abroad.

“Use the pictures” you

say. “Rebuild. Restore.”

 

“Shut up,” I say. Words

cannot bring back

the dead. But I am

 

alive still and you

who read these words

can heal turning this page.

 

