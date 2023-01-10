Photo courtesy of Amila Udagedera
We have reached January 9th, 2023. We cannot
go any farther or longer or deeper. We are
at the turning point, on the cusp, early
in the New Year, and we are no longer chained
to the IV and tourism is coming back. Vegetables
and meat, although expensive, fill market shelves.
Several millions of us still cut one meal out–
we are learning to live with less–and we are
suitably fit and we sacrifice the extras so
our children can get their milk. The Aragalaya
played its part. Thank you, mass mobilization. But
we must now make the best of reduced circumstances.
Liberties remain curtailed for some brave fellows
and fellas. Apologies to the families involved, but they
got out of hand, wanted too many freedoms, and even
threatened to throw all the bastards out. This utopian
business cannot be tolerated. We are a pragmatic
leadership and we have the ears of the foreigners.
Before Independence Day in February we are
engaging in the fine art of co-opting the minorities.
So life goes ahead on the island, breaking illusions
yet living the Aragalaya dividend, one ruling
family shunted off track, the rest of the cars
lined up behind the new yet familiar driver.