Featured image courtesy pxhere

Editor’s Note: From a series of infographics Groundviews is releasing addressing media literacy. The need for media literacy came into central focus during rioting and violence targeting Muslim-owned property, homes and places of worship in March. In the wake of the violence, bots began spreading false information, with apparently malicious intent. As a result Groundviews tweeted about the importance of fact-checking before sharing unverified content, and also shared content related to media literacy in a bid to raise awareness on its importance.

View the full size infographic below.

Download the file as a high resolution jpeg here.

View the full series of infographics here.