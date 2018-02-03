Photograph via Nuzala Mohamed

A young man on a motorcycle

A little blue piece of something fell off a motorcycle. A young man on another motorcycle stopped and reversed while the traffic on a very busy road slowly ground to a halt. Two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, ten wheelers; they all stopped and watched. No one horned as we usually do for the slightest reason. Something solemn was unfolding on the hot tarred road.

After some skilful manoeuvring, the little blue piece of something was reunited with the couple and the baby on the other motorcycle. A sense of human solidarity descended as the hearts of tired and otherwise impatient motorists warmed to this act of human kindness.

I wish we had tooted our horns in appreciation. But it was too late. The moment passed as quickly as the anonymous young man sped away.

May those who have eyes to see, see and ears to hear, hear.

A Small little man in a middle vehicle

Ten minutes ahead, we were suddenly blasted off our legitimate use of the same road. Menacing sirens and gloved hands waving out of recklessly swerving vehicles demanded the road for themselves. As motorists gave way, a fourth bully robbed us of the adjoining lane, adamant on moving parallel with the middle vehicle. The rest of us, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers and ten wheelers, responsible for placing that small little man in the middle vehicle, somehow sorted ourselves out on an imagined lane that was not there.

This of course was not the way it began. We were told the road belonged to us and that it was their job as servants of the people to clear the obstacles and take us to our destination.

But small little men who suddenly find themselves in large seats, surrounded by walls of muscle, easily take a U turn. Hopelessly incompetent and unable to make a difference in the lives of those who trusted them, they resort to making a difference for themselves and their own. Unable to deliver, they acquire. This is the unchanging headline.

In this U turn game, the colour of caps, make little difference. All colours are on one side; the taking side. The blame game is simply a cover up. This is why, come what may at election time, each ensures that all end up in a middle vehicle.

May those who have eyes to see, see and ears to hear, hear.

A people on the road

No matter what constitutions and election promises say, freedom is a force and a feeling that gains momentum among people. It is nurtured and spread when we stop to pick up the little blue things for each other. No one can take this away from us. Not even the small little men in the middle vehicle speeding to places and events that accelerate further chaos.

If the picking up gathers momentum we will be able to claim the road equally and for all. But this will not last. After a while we will forget the U-turning tendency and seat small little men all over again in the menacing middle vehicles.

Freedom goes and comes, is lost and won, stolen and retrieved. It is lost when we grow gullible and forget; won when we are vigilant and remember. This is the lesson of history; and history is one long lesson on human nature.

May those who have eyes to see, see and ears to hear, hear.

With Peace and Blessings to all.