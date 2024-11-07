Indran Amirthanayagam

on

Photo courtesy of The Washington Post

 

No more refugees. No more border-

crossers. No more morning after

pills. No more right to decide

who will decide if I will bear

the greatest child in the greatest

nation. No more elite with pince-nez

going to the Met. No more god-

damned people blocking the road

to the Israeli embassy. No more

 

rights section and interests offices

for any and all God-forsaken

people. No more black

brown bastards dressed

in cockfeather hats telling me

how to invade their god-forsaken

island. No more. Welcome

America. Guten Morgen.

Related Articles

Traveling Genocide

01 Nov, 2024

AI and the Erosion of Humanity: Lessons from Israel’s Wars

31 Oct, 2024

Out of Yaffa

29 Oct, 2024

A Bloody Turn

21 Oct, 2024

US Imperialism Drives Middle East War

19 Oct, 2024

Gaza as a Moral Compass – and a Strategic Blunder

09 Oct, 2024

Global Israel Poses Global Threat

07 Oct, 2024

Gaza, First Death Anniversary

07 Oct, 2024

The Need for Humanitarianism is Greater Than Ever

30 Aug, 2024