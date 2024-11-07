Photo courtesy of The Washington Post

No more refugees. No more border-

crossers. No more morning after

pills. No more right to decide

who will decide if I will bear

the greatest child in the greatest

nation. No more elite with pince-nez

going to the Met. No more god-

damned people blocking the road

to the Israeli embassy. No more

rights section and interests offices

for any and all God-forsaken

people. No more black

brown bastards dressed

in cockfeather hats telling me

how to invade their god-forsaken

island. No more. Welcome

America. Guten Morgen.