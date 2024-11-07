Photo courtesy of The Washington Post
No more refugees. No more border-
crossers. No more morning after
pills. No more right to decide
who will decide if I will bear
the greatest child in the greatest
nation. No more elite with pince-nez
going to the Met. No more god-
damned people blocking the road
to the Israeli embassy. No more
rights section and interests offices
for any and all God-forsaken
people. No more black
brown bastards dressed
in cockfeather hats telling me
how to invade their god-forsaken
island. No more. Welcome
America. Guten Morgen.