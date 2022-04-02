The Protest

Events of March 31st leading into the early hours of April 1st, 2022

On the 31st of March, a silent citizens protest which began at Jubilee Junction in Nugegoda burgeoned into a massive show of dissent against the incumbent president and government and its handling of the prevailing economic situation in the country. Sri Lanka has been facing shortages in diesel, gas, petrol, paper and medicine. At around 8pm, with a large crowd building, and more joining the protest, the protestors made their way from the Jubilee Junction past the Mirihana roundabout and down Old Kottawa Road, towards the Pangiriwatte Road where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residency is.

Initially protesters faced off with police who had barricaded the entrance to Pangiriwatte Road. The protesters covered the entirety of the Old Kottawa road and brought traffic in the area to a standstill; blocking the 119 Nugegoda-Maharagama bus routes. These events were broadcast live. The initial protest in Jubilee post (the first one in the location) marked also marked 31 days of continuous citizens protests at the Kohuwala Junction which began on March 1st. At around 10pm the crowd managed to dislodge one of the barricades blocking the entrance into and moved further into Pangiriwatte Road where they were pushed back by Riot police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groundviews (@groundviews)

A large group of protestors later dispersed the area and then occupied the Mirihana Junction where a larger crowd began to build up. The Old Kottawa Road was meanwhile reinforced continuously by more police and armed forces. Electricity to the Mirihana area was disrupted, marking the first powercut in the area since the crisis began. Protesters after re-mobilizing in the junction and with a larger crowd building, once again moved towards Old Kottawa road en masse at around 11:15.

It was here that scuffles re-erupted, and the police, now reinforced by STF, the Army and the Navy pushed the protesters back with more force. An army bus was set alight, with multiple witnesses claiming foul play and alleging the act was done by an outside party to escalate and intensify the situation and provide a reason for more force to be use against those protesting. Click here to view in higher resolution.

Tear gas and water cannons were now turned back on in an attempt to push the protesters back towards the Mirihana roundabout junction. Marianne David, Deputy Editor at the Sunday Morning also reported to gunshots, unclear if this was live ammunition or rubber bullets. A video circulating also appears to show a protester being taken to hospital after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The escalating situation was taken over by the Army and STF who hunted down and assaulted a number of the protesters including (according to multiple eyewitnesses) residents of the area who had watched the protest unfolding. It should also be noted, the police did not fire tear gas into the crowd to make them disperse, but rather behind them so that any path of escape was effectively blocked. It was then that the police charged and began to assault those gathered. STF and riot police were seen entering the residency of a number of citizens and seen beating them up. Visuals have been corroborated on CCTV camera feeds including down Attanayake Mawatha 1km away from Pangiriwatte Mawatha where the initial protest had taken place, and 250 m away from the Mirihana Junction.

In a separate protest, the Kandy-Colombo Road was blocked off by protesters burning a log and other items across the road and stalling traffic at Dalugama, Kelaniya.

No government statement was made during the entire night. It was further unclear if the President was at his residence.

The Aftermath

April 1, 2022

Thirty seven people were injured during the protest in Mirihana and are being treated at the Colombo National Hospital. Among the injured are 24 members of the STF, three policemen and three journalists. Multiple reports seem to indicate that journalists were intentionally targeted by the armed forces. In all seven journalists were assaulted. Those apprehended during the protests claim to have been beaten and tortured while in custody as well.

Those who were arrested during Thursday night (31) protest near #SriLanka President @GotabayaR‘s residence in #Mirihana say: “We were severely beaten up by STF & Army. The police had to warn them to stop beating us as they were afraid they would be held responsible.” pic.twitter.com/rNSTb2ls3I — JDS (@JDSLanka) April 1, 2022

Several vehicles including an army bus, jeep, three-wheeler, two traffic motorcycles were also set on fire during the protest according to Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

The President’s Media Division says that an organized group of extremists were among those who were protesting at Jubilee Post, Nugegoda. The statement noted that the group acted in an unruly manner, and armed with iron clubs, machetes, and sticks, had provoked the protesters and marched towards the President’s residence in Mirihana.

During a media briefing, Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella and Dilum Amunugama said the word ‘extremist‘ was used to imply the presence of ‘political extremists’ at the protest. Amunugama later went on to state that, he believes the word ‘extremist’ has to be replaced by the word ‘terrorist’.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, meanwhile stated said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had exercised ‘minimum force to disperse the protests that took place.

Over 300 lawyers appear at the Mirihana Police to represent protesters who were arrested during the public protest and offered their services to the arrested protesters free of charge.

Protesters in Nuwara Eliya stop the opening ceremony of the Nuwara Eliya Spring Festival demanding the festival be stopped because of the worsening economic situation. Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of the Prime Minister was supposed to be in attendance at the event.

In Moratuwa, stones are hurled at the residence of Mayor Samanlal Fernando by protestors, police are called to control the situation. Carpenters, fishermen and businessmen protest at the Moratuwa Junction obstructing Galle Road traffic saying they have been severely affected by the power cuts, gas and fuel crisis. Police and riot squads are called to the scene.

A protest by fisherman in the Galle Town obstructed the Matara-Colombo main road.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka files a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order against the Ministries of Power and Energy to release fuel stocks to provide uninterrupted electricity.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says the investigation into the Mirihana riots has been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division, the Criminal Investigations Division and the Western Province North Crimes Division. He says an additional investigation is being carried out about reports of assaulting journalists. Rear Admiral (Retd) Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, the minister of Public Security, while speaking to News1st said investigations would determine if ‘unruly acts were commited by a group of extremists’ and if they involved ‘eligious extremism or terrorism’.

Resident Coordinator of the UN in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer, says the UN is monitoring the developments in Sri Lanka and is concerned by reports of violence. She called for restraint from all groups. Amnesty International’s South Asia Director, Yamini Mishra, meanwhile called for the state to “refrain from using force to create fear and stifle dissent.”

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka says that those arrested for protesting in Mirihana cannot be charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The police later clarified that those arrested will be charged under the Penal Code & Public Properties Act, and not the PTA.

Police curfew is imposed within the Western Province from midnight to 6 am on April 2.

Forty eight out of 56 people are released on bail by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for protesting near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Mirihana. Six are detained to be produced for an identification parade.

April 2, 2022

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issues Gazette Extraordinary declaring Public Emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from April 1. The Public Security Ordinance (PSO) describes an emergency as a clear situation of exceptional threat, danger or disaster where the government can be given powers not permitted during normal times to deal with the threat. A situation like this allows the President to proclaim a state of emergency in order to ensure national security, public order and maintain essential services.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party has decided to call for a caretaker government. State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said that members of the party will be stepping down from their ministerial positions would if the government fails to take necessary actions.

To access a list of trusted sources for news on Twitter, see our curated Twitter lists:

Sri Lanka official Government accounts

Civil society

Foreign missions and diplomats

Journalists/Media

This is in addition to our own tweets and retweets on Twitter under @groundviews.

To access official government and foreign mission statements, click here.

This post will be regularly updated as the situation evolves.