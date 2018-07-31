“If the majority thinks that a minority community is posing a threat to them or are developing in a manner that creates fear among them, then it is a problem for the majority.”

In this interview, documentary film-maker T Jeyaraj comments on the formation of nationalist movements that resulted in violence in July 1983. He draws parallels to recent riots in March, where Buddhists targeted the Muslim community.

He also draws attention to recent news reports of the leopard-killing in Kilinochchi and the way it was reported by certain media as indicative of cruelty and inhumanity, while the inhumanity displayed in 1983, 2009 and during the riots in Digana and Ampara in 2018 remains unexamined.

This video interview is part of an ongoing series by Maatram reflecting on Black July.

