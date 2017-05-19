Machan, I wish I could give you another poem
but even poetry does not console enough before
the loss of a dream. You were just in Sri Lanka
and visited the North. Can you tell me what
you found? Are people reconciled to occupation?
Will independence movements start up again?
I noticed the Chief Minister marking Mullivaikkal
on the day and with three minutes of silence.
What more, or what less, can we do, aging abroad
about that dreamscape which remains part
of the contiguous land now called Sri Lanka?
May 18, 2017
Image courtesy Ruki Fernando. Groundviews was sent this poem by a reader who wished to be anonymous.