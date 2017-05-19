Machan, I wish I could give you another poem

but even poetry does not console enough before

the loss of a dream. You were just in Sri Lanka

and visited the North. Can you tell me what

you found? Are people reconciled to occupation?

Will independence movements start up again?

I noticed the Chief Minister marking Mullivaikkal

on the day and with three minutes of silence.

What more, or what less, can we do, aging abroad

about that dreamscape which remains part

of the contiguous land now called Sri Lanka?

May 18, 2017

Image courtesy Ruki Fernando. Groundviews was sent this poem by a reader who wished to be anonymous.