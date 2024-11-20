Photo courtesy of Global Giving

Today is Universal Children’s Day

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 every year globally and honours the youngest members of society by recognising children’s unique rights and needs. While the purpose has evolved since its inception, its core mission remains the same: to create a world where every child is cherished, protected and given a fair chance to thrive.

Universal Children’s Day was established by the UN in 1954 to promote the welfare of children worldwide and raise awareness about their rights. It was conceived as a day to advocate for the betterment of children’s lives and to remind global citizens of their responsibility towards fostering a nurturing environment for children. The day laid the foundation for annual gatherings, discussions and legislative initiatives, making it a cornerstone event for children’s advocacy and welfare.

The 1959 Declaration of the Rights of the Child

The United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child was one of the first major milestones on Universal Children’s Day. The document outlined basic rights for all children including the right to education, protection and care. Although it lacked legally binding authority, it represented a ground breaking acknowledgement of children’s inherent rights and society’s duty to uphold them.

Three decades later, on 20 November 1989, the UN International Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was adopted, marking a significant shift from declarations to binding international law. This treaty, now ratified by nearly every country in the world, defines specific protections for children’s civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. Universal Children’s Day commemorates this landmark achievement, celebrating the progress made and reminding governments and organisations of their commitment to upholding the UNCRC’s standards.

Universal Children’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the unique challenges and vulnerabilities faced by children worldwide. Governments, NGOs and communities use this day to highlight critical issues impacting children from child labour and poverty to education access and healthcare. Awareness campaigns, fundraising events, and public forums help bring attention to these pressing concerns, inspiring action and involvement across all sectors of society.

Current challenges facing children in Sri Lanka

Children are growing up in a world dominated by digital technology with both positive and negative implications. The internet offers children endless learning and connection opportunities but it also exposes them to threats such as cyberbullying, grooming and sextortion. According to UNICEF, nearly one third of internet users worldwide are children, making digital safety a critical area of concern. According to statistics from the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA), during the first six months of 2024, 68 complaints of cyberbullying were reported with a concerning pattern of threats involving nude images of children.

To get some more perspective on the types of abusive situations that children have gone through and continue to face, here are some statistics. In September 2023, the Children and Women’s Bureau (CWB) disclosed a staggering 168 cases of underage girls who were raped with 22 of them becoming pregnant. By October 2023, an additional 131 similar cases were reported resulting in 10 victims became pregnant.

The NCPA recorded a rise in sexual harassment and cyberbullying cases with 403 reported cases of sexual harassment in the first half of 2024, a significant increase from 311 cases reported during the same period in 2023. There were also disturbing trends that emerged when it came to cases of cruelty towards children. There were 1,016 such cases during the first half of 2024, a 41% increase from the 721 incidents reported during the same period in 2023.

Impact of socioeconomic disparities on child development

In Sri Lanka socioeconomic disparities have a profound impact on child development, limiting access to vital resources such as food, education and healthcare. Poverty remains a significant problem to children’s wellbeing with recent data showing that poverty rates have continued to rise for the fourth consecutive year. According to the World Bank, nearly 26% of Sri Lankans were living below the poverty line by the end of 2023​. This has intensified challenges for many families trying to meet basic needs, affecting children’s physical and cognitive development due to insufficient access to nutrition, healthcare and safe environments, which perpetuate cycles of inequality.

The economic crises aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, have worsened child poverty and malnutrition. According to the World Food Programme (WFP) about 31% of children under five are malnourished​. These high malnutrition rates contribute to a lack of proper growth and development, increasing vulnerability to illness and impacting long term cognitive outcomes.

Access to education is also critically affected. School closures during the pandemic, coupled with limited resources, disrupted learning for children in low income and rural communities, widening educational disparities. Many children were unable to access digital learning tools, leading to academic setbacks. Additionally, according to UNICEF, school dropout rates have surged, particularly among children from marginalised communities​. Economic pressures often force children to leave school to support their families while inadequate school facilities and teacher shortages create further barriers.

When educational gaps occur

Educational disparities have a ripple effect, affecting not only individual children but also entire communities and economies. Without access to quality education, children face limited job opportunities and are more likely to remain in poverty. Investing in inclusive education systems and supporting marginalised communities can play a significant role in breaking the cycle of poverty and building a brighter future.

According to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report, it has been estimated that 244 million children and youth between the ages of 6 and 18 around the world were out of school in 2021. Out of this, 118.5 million were girls and 125.5 million were boys.

Addressing mental health in children requires a supportive environment where they feel comfortable discussing their doubts and struggles. Schools, communities and families play a vital role in breaking the stigma around mental health and providing access to psychological support. Universal Children’s Day is an opportunity to spotlight the importance of mental health awareness and advocate for resources that ensure every child’s emotional wellbeing.

Universal Children’s Day is more than just a celebration; it is a rallying cry for action. To truly uphold the principles of this day governments, communities and the public must come together to address the challenges facing children in today’s world. This means investing in policies that protect children from harm, creating inclusive education systems and ensuring access to healthcare and mental health resources. Above all, it requires listening to children, valuing their voices and respecting their rights.