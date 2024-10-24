Photo courtesy of The Conversation

As defined by the United Nations International Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), a child is any person under the age of 18. This period of life for any child is supposed to be marked by safety, love and development. However for many children, these formative years are marred by abuse – an alarming reality that society must confront head on.

According to statistics from the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) for the first six months of this year (2024), there were 4,380 child abuse and other child related complaints that were reported to them. Out of this figure, 1,332 cases involved children that required care and protection and during this period; this was known to be one category that recorded the greatest number of complaints from around the country. There were 1,016 cases of cruelty. Other categories that received the most number of calls included 787 cases involving issues related to compulsory education, 290 cases of sexual harassment, 157 cases of grave sexual abuse, 121 cases related to begging and 119 cases related to grievous hurt.

The UNCRC consists of 54 articles. The first article defines who the child is and from 2 to 42 articles focus on children’s rights, issues and overall wellbeing. The remaining articles from Articles 43 to 54 outline the implementation and operational details of the convention. The UN General Assembly adopted the CRC in November 1989 and it came into force on September 2, 1990. Sri Lanka signed the CRC on January 26, 1990. As of August 4, 2021, 196 countries have become parties to the CRC.

When discussing the CRC, it is essential to understand its foundational framework, which is built on four key principles and four main pillars. These elements collectively guide the global approach to ensuring that every child is treated with dignity, respect and fairness.

The four principles of the CRC are:

Non-discrimination: Every child has the right to be treated equally, regardless of their race, religion, or abilities. Best interests of the child: All decisions affecting a child should prioritise their best interests above all else. Right to life, survival, and development: Every child has the inherent right to life, and governments must ensure their survival and development. Respect for the views of the child: Children have the right to express their opinions, and those views should be considered in decisions affecting them.

The four pillars of the CRC are:

Right to Survival: Ensuring the child’s right to life and basic necessities for survival, such as food, shelter, and education. Right to Development: Supporting the child’s right to education, play, and the ability to reach their full potential. Right to Protection: Safeguarding children from all forms of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Right to Participation: Empowering children to take part in decisions affecting their lives and communities.

What is child sexual exploitation and abuse?

The consequences of such exploitation are devastating. Children who endure sexual abuse often suffer from a range of emotional, psychological and physical issues. These can include post traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and even suicidal tendencies. The trauma also impairs their ability to form healthy relationships, pursue education and lead a fulfilling life as adults. In many cases, victims remain silent, trapped by fear, shame and the manipulative control of their abusers.

Child abuse and its different forms

Child abuse refers to any form of physical, emotional, sexual abuse or neglect that a child experiences. It can happen in various settings including at home, school or in the community, often involving a trusted adult or caregiver. The impact of child abuse is profound and long lasting, affecting a child’s development, wellbeing and future.

The main types of abuse include:

Physical Abuse: This involves deliberate harm to a child through actions like hitting, kicking, shaking or burning, often leading to visible injuries and emotional scars. It includes non-accidental injuries such as child battering, homicide and harm from local rituals. The consequences of physical abuse are severe, affecting both physical and emotional health.

Emotional Abuse: Emotional abuse undermines a child’s self-worth and emotional development. It often accompanies other forms of abuse, manifesting through constant criticism, threats or exposure to domestic violence. For example, a caregiver may repeatedly yell at a child or a teacher might humiliate a child in front of their peers, damaging their self-esteem.

Sexual Abuse: Sexual abuse involves any form of sexual activity with a child including molestation, exploitation or exposure to inappropriate content. This abuse can involve both touching and non-touching behaviours such as inappropriate touching, making a child touch someone else, or exposing a child to explicit content. It results in severe emotional and psychological trauma that can affect he child’s wellbeing.

Child Neglect: Neglect occurs when a caregiver fails to provide the essential needs of a child such as food, shelter, clothing, medical care or supervision, jeopardising the child’s health and safety. It includes various forms such as:

Medical Neglect – Failure to provide necessary medical or mental health treatment.

Educational Neglect – Failure to educate a child or address special educational needs.

Emotional Neglect – Ignoring a child’s emotional needs, not providing psychological support or permitting substance use.

Neglect in any form can have long lasting effects on a child’s physical and emotional growth, making it crucial for caregivers to address all aspects of a child’s wellbeing. Understanding and addressing these types of abuse is essential for protecting children and ensuring they have a safe, nurturing environment to grow and thrive.

Unseen layers of child abuse

Child abuse can be compared to an iceberg – what we see on the surface is just a small fraction of the problem. The visible signs of abuse such as bruises, withdrawal or behavioural changes represent only the tip of the iceberg. Beneath the surface lies a much larger and more complex issue including unreported cases, unseen emotional trauma and the long term impact on a child’s mental health. Like an iceberg, the majority of child abuse cases remain hidden from view, making it challenging to address the full scope of the problem. To truly understand and combat child abuse, society must look beyond the obvious signs and recognise the underlying factors and unseen suffering that children endure.

Some risk factors attributed to child abuse include situations that create a conducive environment for such abuses to occur. For instance infants, toddlers and young children are particularly vulnerable because they are too young to comprehend or react to the abusive situations they might face. In some cases, children may be subjected to unrealistic parental expectations such as being pressured to achieve perfect scores in tests and exams with the threat of punishment if they fail to meet these standards. An unstable family background is another significant risk factor, especially when a parent is struggling with substance abuse such as alcohol or drugs. This can severely compromise the safety and wellbeing of the child.

How to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse

We may never be able to end child abuse but we can definitely take measures towards preventing it from happening. To do this, proactive measures are crucial at both individual and community levels. Staying informed about incidents in your locality empowers action and helps in spreading awareness. Prevention also relies heavily on the role of parents and teachers in fostering open communication and education. Parents should build trusting relationships with their children, encouraging them to share concerns without fear.

Teaching children about body autonomy and personal boundaries allows them to confidently say no when they feel uncomfortable. Teachers play a vital role in creating a supportive classroom environment where students feel safe to report inappropriate behaviour. Regular training enables teachers to recognise signs of distress while active communication with parents strengthens the protective network around children.

Equipping children with a safety first mindset is essential. They should be taught to leave unsafe situations immediately, find a secure place and report incidents to trusted adults. If you witness any suspicious activity take immediate action by reporting it to the appropriate authorities. By being informed, prepared and vigilant, you can play a vital role in preventing the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.