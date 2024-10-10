Photo courtesy of Polygeia

Today is World Mental Health Day

As technology continues to evolve, young people increasingly turn to digital devices to navigate everyday life. While these tools have transformed communication, education and entertainment, they also contribute to the mental health crisis faced by today’s youth. In such a situation, exploring the intersection of mental health, technology and social isolation focusing on youth who are grappling with the adverse effects of excessive device use is vital.

Globally, mental health among young people is an escalating concern. The World Health Organization reports that mental health disorders contribute to nearly 45 percent of the global burden of disease among 10 to 24 year-olds.

The modern era has brought about unparalleled connectivity but for many young people this connectivity is superficial. Research shows that heavy reliance on digital devices can lead to feelings of loneliness and social disconnection with many youth spending hours online without forming meaningful relationships in real life. As noted by the World Economic Forum, young people are at risk of developing anxiety and depression from digital overload, exacerbated by urbanisation and the pressures of modern city life. This pattern is particularly evident in Sri Lanka, where the National Institute of Mental Health has reported a growing number of young people struggling with mental health issues linked to digital isolation. A 2022 report indicated that 45 percent of Sri Lankan youth experience symptoms of anxiety, depression or related disorders, often aggravated by their time spent online.

Social media platforms, which dominate the digital lives of young people, contribute to heightened mental health challenges. Cyberbullying, constant exposure to unrealistic life portrayals and the pressure to curate a perfect online persona can lead to low self-esteem and self-worth. This distressing reality has been highlighted in Sri Lanka, where cyberbullying has been linked to several high profile student suicides. Local mental health platform HappyMind.lk is among the growing number of resources aimed at helping youth navigate their mental health struggles. However, accessibility remains a challenge, particularly in rural areas where mental health services are scarce and stigma around seeking help persists.

Psychiatrists have noted a significant increase in mental health issues, particularly in young people, due to the surge in digital device usage following the COVID-19 pandemic. As children transitioned to online schooling, many struggled with focusing on screens, a challenge echoed by numerous students and their parents. The constant engagement with screens has led to heightened social anxiety, general anxiety and depression, especially among those aged 13 to 16. A phenomenon called virtual autism has also been discussed where prolonged exposure to screens during formative years results in spectrum-like behavior, hindering the development of essential social skills. Over time, these behaviours become harder to distinguish from actual developmental disorders.

The prevalence of fast-paced, colourful digital content tailored for children further exacerbates attention span issues, making it difficult for them to concentrate on less stimulating tasks. Experts emphasised the importance of social breaks, trying new hobbies and reconnecting with nature. Simple activities such as touching dirt or taking breaks from screens can help reduce overstimulation. The future is inevitably full of technology, so while complete prevention of device usage is unrealistic, measures such as social media detoxes and mindful tech breaks are crucial for both children and adults.

Experts in the field emphasise the urgent need to address the consequences of digital isolation. Psychologist Nazreen Nilam in an interview with Groundviews said that young people often turn to digital devices as emotional refuges, driven by peer pressure and home dynamics. According to her experience with clients across various age groups, many find comfort in these devices, which often reflect the broader dynamics within their relationships whether with parents or partners. This reliance serves as a coping mechanism against daily stressors, making it crucial for parents and counsellors to monitor children’s device use and provide guidance.

A psychiatrist at the District General Hospital Nawalapitiya, Dr. Nimesha Alwis, highlighted the clinical implications of excessive digital use, linking it to anxiety, depression and social isolation. She pointed out that many children experienced a decline in academic performance and interpersonal relationships due to their digital habits. She emphasised the importance of timely diagnosis and intervention particularly for those showing signs of severe mental health conditions including depression marked by fatigue and withdrawal from responsibilities.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Suhaila Shafeek Irshard drew the attention to the increasing dependency on screens, especially during the pandemic when online schooling became necessary. Many children struggle to focus on screens for extended periods, leading to symptoms of social anxiety and general anxiety among those aged 13 to 16. She discussed virtual autism where prolonged exposure to screens during formative years resulted in spectrum-like behaviours, especially after COVID-19. These children, lacking early exposure to essential social skills, sometimes display autism-like traits. She pointed out that some teenagers found social interactions so overwhelming that they refused to attend school, indicating a deeper, more troubling impact of the digital age on mental health.

To combat these challenges, Dr. Irshard advocated for regular social media detoxes and breaks from screen time, pointing out that constant stimulation from fast-paced digital content diminished children’s attention spans. Engaging in outdoor activities and grounding oneself in nature can significantly help restore focus and reduce overstimulation.

The path to addressing mental health issues included expanding access to mental health care, reducing stigma and promoting the use of digital tools that provide accessible counselling and emotional support.

Policymakers and educators also played a crucial role in addressing these challenges. Schools must integrate mental health education into their curriculum, teaching students how to manage stress, recognise signs of mental health issues and seek help when needed. These approaches could help counteract the negative effects of digital isolation and encourage young people to develop healthier relationships with technology.

The combined efforts of policymakers, educators, mental health professionals and platforms such as HappyMind.lk can pave the way for a healthier, more connected future for Sri Lanka’s youth.

Support lines: National Institute of Mental Health helpline: 1926, Sri Lanka Sumithrayo Hotline: 0112696666, Lanka Life Line helpline: 1375, CCC foundation: 1333, Shanthi Maargam hotline: 0717639898.