The root causes of Sri Lanka’s 26 year civil war have yet to be addressed resulting in many consequences including exacerbating the issue of land conflicts and contestation related to places of religious worship. A new report on contested religious sites by MinorMatters sheds light on the escalating conflicts over land and religious sites, particularly in the North and East, and examines how these disputes are deeply intertwined with issues of ownership, control and access, which have been persistent drivers of conflict in the region.

The report begins by situating the current conflicts within a broader historical context, noting that land disputes and contestation over religious sites are not new phenomena. Decades of ethnic tensions, civil war and post-war policies have left deep scars on the nation, with land ownership and access being central to these conflicts.

“The cycles of violence, including the war years, witnessed national security, development, agriculture, and irrigation being used to justify certain policies and practices that resulted in creating divisions within communities, fears of land appropriation, militarisation and changing demographics. Other trends include the use of archaeology, protecting national heritage and demarcating areas as sacred lands, with fears growing that such practices fuelled by ethno-nationalism will not only displace and dispossess communities but have larger implications for governance and reconciliation in Sri Lanka,” the report said.

One of the key issues highlighted in the report is the role of the Department of Archaeology. The department’s efforts to protect “national heritage” are seen by many as being aligned with the interests of the majority community, particularly in terms of identifying and preserving sites associated with Sinhala Buddhism. The report suggests that the use of terms such as “protecting national heritage”, “sacred areas” and “archaeology” often serves to reinforce a narrative that privileges the Sinhala Buddhist identity over others.

The identification of certain sites as Sinhala Buddhist sacred sites has fuelled fears among minorities that their lands and religious practices are under threat. The report points to several case studies where Buddhist temples have been constructed on contested lands, displacing minority communities and leading to allegations of land appropriation.

The report examines the increasing involvement of Buddhist clergy in land disputes, particularly in the North and East. In the post-war period, there has been a notable rise in the establishment of new Buddhist sites in these regions, often on lands that are contested. Local communities have reported that their private lands are being taken over by Buddhist clergy, with little to no action taken by the authorities to address these concerns.

Several case studies in the report illustrate how Buddhist temples have been constructed on lands claimed by Tamil and Muslim communities. These cases highlight the nexus between the central government, security forces and Buddhist clergy in facilitating land appropriation. The report argues that such practices are indicative of a broader trend of ethno-nationalism, where Sinhala Buddhist hegemony is reinforced through state policies and practices.

“In several emerging conflicts, locals claim that their private land is being taken over by Buddhist clergy. Several cases discussed in this report in the North and East speak to the involvement of Buddhist clergy who have constructed Buddhist temples in lands that are contested, with allegations of land appropriation and the displacement of minority communities and dispossessing them of their lands. Such acts are in a context of increasing ethno-nationalism where the Sinhala Buddhist hegemony is displayed through the introduction of policies and practices,” the report said.

The report raises serious concerns about the implications of these contested religious sites for governance and reconciliation. The ongoing land disputes and the state’s role in these conflicts have deepened mistrust among minority communities. The lack of clarity in government initiatives and the failure to address complaints of land appropriation have compounded fears that there is a deliberate attempt to alter the demographics of certain areas.

The report also delves into the broader issue of ethno-religious violence, noting that such violence has continued in various forms since the end of the civil war. The ethno-nationalism and religious issues have become deeply embedded in political discourse with nationalist groups using these issues as tools for political gain. This has contributed to a narrative that sees Buddhism as the supreme religion, undermining the country’s secular and pluralistic ideals.

At the launch of the report, author Bhavani Fonseka mentioned the importance of understanding the fear among local communities regarding these issues and watching for trigger points in future potential conflicts. She emphasised the importance of closely monitoring this election year and paying attention to how local leaders and policy makers are shaping and influencing the outcomes of the elections.

The report makes the following recommendations aimed at addressing the complex issues surrounding contested religious sites:

Political leadership that sends a clear message of zero tolerance for incitement, violence, and threats, and establishes a clear policy to protect places of all religious worship with no priority given to one religion or community is required. Conduct a review of state policy and practice that involves an examination of laws, policies and practices. This should involve the revision of laws and policies that fuel ethno-nationalism and discrimination. Steps must also be taken to immediately halt practices that encourage and enable land appropriation. Investigate and take action against those inciting and carrying out ethno- religious violence, land appropriation, and other actions that threaten stability and reconciliation. Police must play an active role, follow through with complaints and investigations, and arrest parties where evidence indicates incitement, violence, land appropriation and other violations. The authorities must also take prompt steps to prosecute those who carry out criminal action. Local authorities and officials must take all steps to adhere to the law and prevent illegal action that results in land appropriation, displacement of communities, and deprivation of livelihoods. Religious leaders must take steps to prevent incitement and violence and ensure that no member of their religion threatens communities, resorts to land appropriation and undermines peace. They should also facilitate dialogue within different groups, including inter-religious dialogue and initiatives. While the present report highlights several trends and cases, this was done in a short period. A more comprehensive study is required to understand land contestation and other issues that sustain violence and identify strategies that can address triggers for conflict. Local groups, including inter-religious groups, community groups and others, have played an important role in mitigating and preventing violence and curtailing new triggers for conflict. Donors and other stakeholders should support sustaining and expanding such efforts and steps to sustain a robust early warning system. 8. Support is required for local activists, lawyers, media, and groups who conduct documentation and awareness-raising work to understand the

nature and scale of competing land claims and other issues linked to religious sites and to identify strategies to mitigate and prevent violence.