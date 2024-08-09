Today is International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

The Adivasi, historically known as the Veddas, are considered the indigenous people of Sri Lanka. They have lived on the island for millennia, maintaining a distinct ethnic identity and a way of life that is closely tied to nature. Traditionally, the Adivasi engaged in hunting, fishing and gathering non-timber forest products such as honey, fruits and medicinal plants. Their sustainable practices and deep respect for the environment allowed them to coexist harmoniously with the local flora and fauna.

The Adivasi people are believed to be the descendants of Sri Lanka’s original inhabitants, predating the arrival of the Sinhalese and Tamil populations. The term Vedda itself means forest dweller in Sinhala, reflecting their deep connection with the natural environment. They have a rich oral tradition with stories, songs and rituals passed down through generations, preserving their cultural identity.

Their social structure is based on small, closely-knit communities, often led by a chief or elder. Traditional Adivasi practices include communal living with shared responsibilities and a strong emphasis on cooperation and mutual support. These practices have enabled them to sustain their way of life despite numerous external pressures.

The Adivasi’s knowledge of herbal medicine and sustainable agriculture is vast and they have traditionally used this knowledge to manage their health and the health of their environment. Their spiritual beliefs are deeply intertwined with nature with many ceremonies and rituals aimed at honouring and appeasing spirits believed to reside in the forests and other natural elements.

Despite their historical significance, the Adivasi community has faced numerous challenges, particularly due to large scale development projects and legal frameworks that have overlooked their rights and needs.

Displacement and loss of land

The Gal Oya Irrigation Scheme (1949-1952) and the Mahaweli Development Programme significantly impacted the Adivasi. These projects led to the inundation and destruction of traditional hunting grounds, caves and forests, displacing many Adivasi from their ancestral lands. The creation of the Maduru Oya National Park in 1983 further restricted their access to traditional territories, severely disrupting their way of life​. The displacement has not only forced them to leave behind their homes but also disturbed their cultural practices and communal bonds.

Legal and institutional barriers

The Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance and the Forest Conservation Ordinance have created obstacles for the Adivasi in practicing their traditional lifestyles. These laws, often implemented without sensitivity to indigenous rights, have criminalised their customary practices like hunting, fishing and shifting cultivation​. Additionally, the absence of specific legislation recognising and protecting the rights of the Adivasi has left them vulnerable to discrimination and marginalisation. The lack of formal recognition means that their traditional land rights are often ignored, leading to conflicts with authorities and other communities.

Socio-economic challenges

Forced to abandon their traditional livelihoods, many Adivasi have been pushed towards agriculture and micro-finance schemes, often falling into debt traps due to predatory lending practices. The lack of education and understanding of financial systems has made them susceptible to exploitation, exacerbating their socio-economic vulnerabilities. Many Adivasi now live in poverty with limited access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities. This economic marginalisation has further entrenched their social exclusion.

Cultural and political marginalisation

The Adivasi face significant barriers in accessing public services and exercising their political rights. The absence of formal constitutional recognition and specific policies to safeguard their cultural and economic rights has further marginalised them from mainstream society. The ongoing discrimination and lack of development support have eroded their language and cultural practices. Efforts to assimilate the Adivasi into mainstream society have often been insensitive to their unique cultural identity, leading to a loss of traditional knowledge and practices.

The misconceptions and realities

A common misconception about the Adivasi is that they are an uncivilized group. Historically, the Adivasi have engaged in trade, agriculture and even iron extraction, showcasing their adaptability and ingenuity. The portrayal of the Adivasi as primitive is a constructed image, often perpetuated by both local and foreign influences for display purposes. This stereotype has been used to justify policies that marginalise them further, ignoring their sophisticated understanding of their environment and sustainable living practices.

To address these challenges, it is crucial to implement comprehensive policy reforms that recognise and protect the rights of the Adivasi such as:

Legislative recognition: Introduce a bill that explicitly acknowledges the existence and rights of the Adivasi. This legislation should protect their traditional lands, cultural practices and livelihoods, ensuring they can maintain their way of life without fear of legal repercussions. Such legislation should be developed in consultation with Adivasi leaders and communities to ensure it addresses their specific needs and concerns.

Adoption of international standards: Sri Lanka should ratify and implement the provisions of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the ILO Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention (No. 169). These frameworks emphasise the collective rights of indigenous peoples including their right to self-determination and protection of their ancestral lands. By aligning national policies with these international standards, Sri Lanka can demonstrate its commitment to protecting indigenous rights.

Cultural sensitivity in law enforcement: Law enforcement agencies must be trained to understand and respect the unique cultural and socio-economic rights of the Adivasi. This includes refraining from arbitrary arrests and ensuring that development projects do not infringe on their traditional territories. Sensitivity training and the inclusion of Adivasi representatives in decision making processes can help bridge the gap between the community and authorities.

Economic and social support: Develop programmes that provide economic support and opportunities tailored to the needs of the Adivasi. This includes educational initiatives, sustainable livelihood projects and access to fair financial services. By promoting sustainable development and respecting traditional knowledge, these programmes can help the Adivasi achieve economic independence while preserving their cultural heritage.

Educational initiatives: Educational programmes should be designed to respect and incorporate Adivasi culture and knowledge systems. Bilingual education in Adivasi languages and Sinhala or Tamil can help bridge the educational gap while preserving linguistic heritage. Scholarships and vocational training can empower Adivasi youth to pursue diverse career paths without abandoning their cultural roots.

Success stories and positive changes

While challenges remain, there have been positive developments and success stories within the Adivasi community. Various NGOs and advocacy groups have worked tirelessly to support Adivasi rights and promote sustainable development initiatives. These efforts have led to increased awareness and some improvements in living conditions.

Community-led initiatives have also shown promise. Projects that involve Adivasi in the management and conservation of natural resources have not only protected the environment but also provided sustainable livelihoods. These initiatives demonstrate the value of combining traditional knowledge with modern practices to achieve holistic development.

Indigenous People’s Day is not only a celebration of the Adivasi’s rich heritage but also a call to action to protect their rights and ensure their inclusion in society. By recognising the unique challenges they face and implementing effective policy reforms, we can honour their contributions and support their continued resilience and cultural vitality.