Photo courtesy of x.com

In the Institute for Health Policy (IHP) SLOTS polling in June, net favourability rating of SJB leader Sajith Premadasa improved to -39 in June (up 27 points) compared to the previous month. NPP/JVP leader A.K. Dissanayake remained the least unpopular major party leader, with his favourability at -20 (down 18 points) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s favourability improved from -76 to -66.

Negative scores, i.e., a net favourability rating of less than zero, means that the individual or institution is unpopular. Only positive scores, i.e., net favourability is more than zero, mean that the individual or institution is popular on average.

Favourability estimates for each month are based on 100 to 500 interviews conducted during that month and during a few weeks before and afterward to ensure a minimum set of responses. The June 2024 estimates are based on 302 (Sajith Premadasa), 290 (A.K. Dissanayake), 299 (Ranil Wickremasinghe) and 123 (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) interviews.

SLOTS surveys a national sample of adults (ages 18 and over) reached by random digit dialling of mobile numbers and others coming from a national panel of respondents who were previously recruited through random selection. SLOTS tracks favourability by asking respondents if they have a favourable or unfavourable opinion of a public figure or institution: net favourability being the average of the positive (+100) and negative (-100) responses. All estimates are weighted to match the national population with respect to age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sector, province and past voting preference. Monthly estimates are based on samples of 100+ interviews pooled from interviews in each month and from weeks before and afterwards.