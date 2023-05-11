Photo courtesy of UNDP

In light of the economic crisis, increasing female labor force participation is one way to unlock growth potential. During the pandemic economic conditions necessitated women pursuing additional means of income from engaging in sex work to migrating in droves to engage in low skilled labor. There are a multitude of reasons that prevent women from entering the workforce: the dual burden of care work and employment, harassment while traveling and law labors that discriminate based on gender are a few. Yet sexual harassment is something that is rarely discussed so let’s have the uncomfortable conversation that is usually brushed under the rug.

Multiple surveys highlight that the majority of women face sexual harassment in their workplaces, which could lead to a loss of working days, resulting in companies making big losses. A survey conducted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on nine Sri Lankan businesses showed that almost 68% of women had experienced some form of workplace violence or harassment. A survey conducted among garment factory workers highlights that almost 80% of women faced workplace harassment. A questionnaire administered by the ILO in 2016 among 500 women, the majority of whom were unemployed, discovered that three-fifth of women would be willing to work if they were assured that they would not be vulnerable to sexual harassment in the workplace.

The survey conducted by the IFC on nine Sri Lankan companies found that workplace violence and harassment on men and women leads to a loss of six working days each resulting in a loss of $1.7 million in work hours. Given the severe economic impacts of sexual harassment in the workplace, businesses can no longer ignore this issue that disproportionately affects women.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is not addressed under the existing labor laws in Sri Lanka. Several statutes cover the offence indirectly but this is insufficient because the numbers are increasing. It can be addressed either through criminal law or civil law proceedings.

Sexual harassment is criminalized under Section 345 of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act No.22 1995. It explains sexual harassment in the workplace to be words or actions used by a person in authority. The Penal Code requires victims to report cases of sexual harassment to the police by way of a complaint. Such complaints are potentially followed by lengthy court proceedings, which require a high burden of proof.

It is estimated the average time taken to conclude a High Court proceeding is 10.2 years from the date of the crime. Lengthy procedures are a cause of under reporting of crimes so the number of incidences are likely to be higher.

Addressing sexual harassment in criminal law alone is ineffective as the burden of proof is largely on the complainant. This is where civil law comes into play.

The Industrial Disputes Act No.43 1950 (IDA) allows for the private sector to take up cases of sexual harassment through civil law. The Act provides swifter mechanisms to resolve work related disputes which do not involve the police and court proceedings. Under this Act, work related disputes can be expansively interpreted to include sexual harassment in the workplace, thereby allowing victims to seek justice.

Workers in the public sector have several avenues of redress when experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace. The courts have attempted to combat sexual harassment in the public sector in limited circumstances. Pelaketiya v Gunasekera ruled that sexual harassment within the public sector is a violation of the fundamental right to equality. Republic of Sri Lanka v Abdul Rashak Kuthubdeen criminalized the demand of sexual activity as a bribe in exchange for public service.

The move to introduce a new bill criminalizing sexual assault and all other forms of harassment by the Minister of Justice last year is a commendable step but the existence of laws was never the issue. It is the complicated and gendered mechanisms for reporting and redressing any sort of complaint that needs to be changed. On the other hand, slapping on a criminal offense rarely seems to prevent a social wrong. Rehabilitation and educating perpetrators and society to shift the narrative from blaming women must be considered.

While legal barriers do exist, the root of this evil can be attributed to power structures that allow perpetrators to continue their behavior. Clear and coherent communication channels need to be established for victims to speak their truth. Limiting this to the workplace however is not enough. Conversations on harassment cannot exist in the vacuum of the workplace. Women face it in all avenues of life from walking home at night to worrying about taking public transport.

If we want the women of our country to take part in the workforce, the least we can do is ensure that they are protected while working. The current legislation is insufficient to provide any form of protection that is meaningful. It is imperative that the existing labor laws are improved to include avenues of complaint and timely resolution of such complaints. A unified system needs to be implemented so that victims from both private and public sectors can enjoy equal protection.