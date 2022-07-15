Photo courtesy of Zee News
The bird, the plane, the strong man, the “terminator”
went to Male then to Singapore. He will get to Riyadh
I understand. Where to house the fallen dictator?
Should the United Nations give Saudi Arabia
a prize for its largesse? Or will the Saudis
deliver the bird in return for a full return
to the new world order? Realpolitik is
the only rule. Gota has gone to his alternative
home, in the desert, not far from Mecca,
not far from the eyes of God or the world.
We do not forget Gota. We do not forget.
Wherever you venture the people will get out
their placards and walking shoes. We will gather
in our name outside your hotel, in the public line
at airport immigration. And we will find you
in Riyadh, send you tea from the island,
toffee, batik. We want you to feel at home
as you wait for the call from the Hague.